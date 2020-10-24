Pace has forfeited its Oct. 23 game at Eagle’s Landing Christian over worries about the home team’s COVID-19 protocols.
In a statement, the school addressed the issue.
"In planning for our varsity football team's away game on Friday, Oct. 23, at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, it became clear that the COVID protocols in place did not meet our school standards,” Pace stated. “The safety of our student-athletes, coaches and parents is always our top priority. Therefore, given our COVID team's concerns and the fact that the game was a non-region matchup, the Knights respectfully declined to play."
Pace (3-3) was originally going to play Eagle’s Landing Christian Sept. 17 before the game was rained out. The Knights will visit Therrell Oct. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.