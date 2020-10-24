082920_MNS_FB_Pace_001 Justin Johnson

Pace running back Justin Johnson looks for an open space to run through during a game against Towers in 2019.

 Special Photo

Pace has forfeited its Oct. 23 game at Eagle’s Landing Christian over worries about the home team’s COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement, the school addressed the issue.

"In planning for our varsity football team's away game on Friday, Oct. 23, at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy, it became clear that the COVID protocols in place did not meet our school standards,” Pace stated. “The safety of our student-athletes, coaches and parents is always our top priority. Therefore, given our COVID team's concerns and the fact that the game was a non-region matchup, the Knights respectfully declined to play."

Pace (3-3) was originally going to play Eagle’s Landing Christian Sept. 17 before the game was rained out. The Knights will visit Therrell Oct. 29.

