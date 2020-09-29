A Pace Academy football player is in critical condition after suffering a traumatic brain injury in the Knights’ Sept. 25 game against Westminster.
According to the school, sophomore wide receiver Jordan Sloan was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, where he underwent surgery.
“We are grateful for the overwhelming show of love and concern for Jordan, his family and the Pace community,” the school stated in a statement. “As a school, our focus is supporting Jordan and his family and caring for our students, faculty and staff. We ask that you continue to offer prayers for healing and recovery.”
In another statement, a family spokesperson said, “This is an extraordinarily difficult time for Jordan’s family and much is still unknown about his condition. The family is hoping and praying for the best case scenario and appreciates the outpouring of support from friends, family and the community.”
A gofundme.com fundraising webpage has already been set up to receive donations to help pay for Sloan’s medical bills. As of Sept. 29 at 2:31 p.m., it had already gotten $153,862 and has a goal of raising $500,000.
Some donors posted comments offering words of encouragement for Sloan.
“We are praying for a full recovery!” one said.
Another added, “I'm a former baller! I hate this happened to anyone, especially someone with unlimited potential. To God be the glory. (May) He bless Jordan's mother and family with peace, comfort and finances to exceed his needs!”
