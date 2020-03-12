Three local basketball teams - Pace's boys, Woodward's boys and the Holy Innocents' girls - won Georgia High School Association (GHSA) basketball state championships at the tournament's Final Four at the Macon Centreplex March 4 through 7.
Pace took home the Class 3A crown with a 48-35 victory over Jefferson March 5. It's the Knights' third title overall and first since 2017.
Cole Middleton had a game-high 15 points and Matthew Cleveland had 10 for Pace (28-4). Madison Durr scored nine points with eight rebounds and Josh Reed also grabbed eight boards.
Pace shot 37.8% from the field and made four 3-pointers. The Knights outrebounded the Dragons 27-25. Jefferson (22-8) shot 37.1% in the contest and were led by Owen Parker, who scored 11 points.
The Dragons jumped out to a 20-13 lead at halftime but Pace began to mount its comeback to start the second half. George Adams’ free throw with one second remaining in the third quarter gave the Knights their first lead of the contest 29-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Two jumpers by Adams and a field goal by Middleton to start the fourth increased Pace’s lead to 36-28. Middleton’s dunk with 59 seconds remaining in the contest gave the Knights a double-digit lead for the first time of the contest at 44-34.
“Guys showed a lot of resiliency and confidence in everything they’ve been through this season,” Pace coach Sharman White said. “Players worked extremely hard and played together all season long. They trusted the process of becoming a champion and it paid off.”
The Knights were the top seed from Region 5AAA and defeated North Hall, Beach, Monroe Area and Johnson (Savannah) to reach the finals.
Woodward’s boys won the Class 4A state championship with a 75-56 victory over Cross Creek March 6. It's the first state title in the history of the War Eagles’ program.
Five Woodward players scored in double figures, led by a team-high 17 points from Walker Kessler, who also had eight rebounds and five blocks. Other top performers for the War Eagles included Will Richards (15 points), Michael Whitmore (13 points), Jacorrei Turner (12 points) and Emory Lanier (11 points). Richards grabbed eight rebounds and Whitmore had five steals.
Woodward (30-2) shot 58.3% from the field and outrebounded Cross Creek 36-27 in the victory. The War Eagles outscored the Razorbacks in points in the paint 42-22 and in fast-break points 20-12.
Cross Creek (25-7) was led in scoring by Kobe Stewart with a game-high 18 points along with six rebounds. Woodward held a 27-21 lead at halftime and was able to keep the winning margin throughout the second half.
“Consistency has always been the key during the season and it was especially important during the title game,” War Eagles coach Anthony Thomas said. “Even when playing on the biggest stage of the season, we needed to be consistent in our effort and execution all game. We were hesitant at the start but that consistency kept us going as we made it through the second-half finish.”
The boys’ basketball title was the first for a school that was founded in 1900.
“This means everything,” Thomas said. “This title is for the faculty and staff that have poured into these young men, the administration and all of the Woodward players, fans and supporters who have laid the foundation for this success.”
The War Eagles were the top seed from Region 4AAAA and defeated Spalding, Madison County, Sandy Creek and Denmark to reach the championship game.
As the Neighbor reported last week, the Holy Innocents’ girls won their second consecutive Class A Private state championship with a 66-53 victory over St. Francis March 4. The Golden Bears' previous state titles came in 1999, 2016 and 2019.
Jada Farrell scored a game-high 21 points and Jillian Hollingshead posted a game-high 14 rebounds with 11 points for a double-double in the win. Rachel Suttle had 19 points, nine rebounds and a team-high three steals as well for Holy Innocents’.
“It's fantastic,” Golden Bears coach Nichole Dixon said. “It was a cool experience for a lot of reasons. We were looked at as an underdog this year. We lost some key players from last year and talked to the girls about it. We have a phenomenal group of assistants and got together and said, 'If we do this the right way we can get back to the championship.' The girls believed that and with hard work and effort got a little bit better each day. The kids love each other.”
The Golden Bears finished the night shooting 43.4% from the floor. Holy Innocents’ grabbed more rebounds than the Knights 39-34 and led in points off turnovers 21-13.
The Golden Bears were the second overall seed in the playoffs and defeated Galloway, Eagle’s Landing Christian and Hebron Christian to reach the state finals.
