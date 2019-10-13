Pace’s home game against Lovett in Region 5AAA play highlights the active slate of prep football action for local programs Oct. 18.
The Knights stayed undefeated in region play with a 27-20 road win against Stone Mountain Oct. 4. Deuce Jordan had two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, for Pace in the victory. Mbiti Williams posted a team-high seven tackles for the Knights in the contest.
The Lions won at Towers 54-12 Oct. 4 for their first region win. Lovett outgained Towers 455-109 in total yardage, which included 406 yards on the ground. Henry Beery had a game-high 155 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Michael Hollingsworth had two TD runs. Henry Jones, Henry Stimmel and Blaine McAllister each had a rushing touchdown for Lovett as well.
Defensively, Baird Daniel had a team-high five tackles and a sack for the Lions. Towers was held to negative-40 rushing yards.
“We played extremely well in all three phases of the game,” Lovett coach Mike Muschamp said. “I was proud of the effort, enthusiasm and passion that our kids exhibited throughout the game. We had a couple of bumps in the road early, but that will happen in every game. Our kids handled it and moved forward. Our defense did a great job all night. It was a complete game and a team win.”
Staying in the same region, Westminster visits defending Class AAA state champion Cedar Grove. The Wildcats opened region play with a 51-6 home victory against Towers Sept. 27. Will Hallmark had 184 total yards and two touchdowns, one rushing and one passing, in the win. His main target was Holden States, who had 91 receiving yards including a 61-yard TD catch. Max Fritz and Kiran Gadde recovered fumbles for the Wildcats’ defense.
“This was the ultimate team win,” Westminster assistant coach Joe Sturniolo said. “It was a great way to start region play, and is a testament to the hard work and learning suffered during the toughest non-region schedule in Class 3A.”
Westminter and Cedar Grove have split their previous four meetings, with the Saints winning the 2018 contest 30-3.
North Atlanta defeated fellow Region 7AAAAAA program Northview 42-28 at home Oct. 4 for its fourth win of the season. The Warriors trailed 14-0 in the second quarter but scored 21 consecutive points to take their first lead of the game that wasn’t relinquished.
Wiley Hartley threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing, in the victory. T.K. Mack had 179 total yards and four touchdowns, three rushing and one receiving, for North Atlanta. Defensively, James Hare posted a team-high 12 tackles for the Warriors.
“The players fought through the second half and played well in all three phases of the game,” North Atlanta Sean O’Sullivan said.
Next up for the Warriors is another home region contest, this time against Pope. North Atlanta has dropped its previous three meetings against the Greyhounds, including a 26-7 loss in 2018.
Riverwood stayed undefeated on the season with a 21-16 road win against Decatur in Region 6AAAAA play Oct. 4. Quinterio Lawson rushed for a team-high 133 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. Austin Simmons caught eight passes for 100 yards and a touchdown for the Raiders. Tyson Young and Kaleb Patton each had nine tackles for Riverwood’s defense.
“The key to the game against Decatur was the defense,” Riverwood coach Robert Edwards said. “They played their best game to date. They have adopted the motto ‘if they don’t score they don’t win.’”
The Raiders host Carver (Atlanta) in their next contest. Riverwood defeated the Panthers for the first time in five tries in 2018 with its 51-33 victory.
Woodward kept its perfect record intact with its 44-3 home win over Druid Hills in Region 4AAAA play Oct. 4. Mike Wright had four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, for the War Eagles, while teammate Damari Alston rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown. Ambe Caldwell had all three touchdown receptions for Woodward.
The War Eagles will host another region foe in Hampton for their next contest. Woodward won the lone previous meeting of the two programs 36-12 in 2018.
Marist also stayed undefeated in its 2019 campaign after a 56-13 home victory over Chestatee Oct. 4. The War Eagles rushed for 428 yards in the Region 7AAAA win. Connor Cigelske rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns in addition to two TD passes for Marist.
The War Eagles visit Denmark for first place in the region. Marist won the lone previous meeting over the Danes 57-7 in 2018.
North Springs looks to pick up its first win in Region 6AAAAA play when it visits Grady. The Spartans lost at home to region foe Jackson (Atlanta) 41-20 Oct. 4, despite three touchdowns from Santino Gaudreau. North Springs defeated Grady for the first time in five tries in 2018 with a 42-28 victory.
St. Pius X visits North Oconee in its next Region 8AAAA game. St. Pius X concluded non-region, regular-season play with a 23-6 home win over Loganville Sept. 27. The Golden Lions rushed from 255 yards, led by Shug Bentley, who had 78 of those yards and two touchdowns. Cam Wingo had a two-yard TD run and Ryan Kirschner hit a 30-yard field goal as well for St. Pius X.
The Golden Lions have won all five previous meetings against North Oconee including a 31-21 victory in 2018.
Holy Innocents’ has an off week and returns to action against Region 5A foe Trinity Christian Oct. 25.
The Golden Bears will look to stay undefeated on the season following their 49-14 home win over Mount Vernon in region play Oct. 4. Matt Davis rushed for a team-high 179 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Cox ran for 138 yards and two TDs in the win. The Mustangs visit Our Lady of Mercy Oct. 25 after an off week.
Wesleyan fell at Eagle’s Landing Christian 54-17 Oct. 4 in Region 5A play. J.C. French threw for 195 yards and a touchdown, and Cooper Blauser had 120 receiving yards in the loss for the Wolves. Wesleyan visits Landmark Christian Oct. 25.
Whitefield extended its winning streak to four games with a 57-6 home victory against King’s Ridge Oct. 4. The WolfPack stayed perfect in Region 6A play and return to action Oct. 25 at home against Walker.
Water polo
The Wildcat A team won the Georgia High School Water Polo Association’s Division 1 boys’ tournament crown Oct. 5 and 6 at the Cumming Aquatic Center in Forsyth County. In the girls’ tourney, Lakeside won the championship.
In the Division 1 boys’ tournament, following a first-round bye, the Wildcat A team beat North Springs, Forsyth and Collins Hill to capture the state title. Pace’s A team lost to North Springs in the first round of the winners’ bracket and to St. Pius X’s A team in the losers’ bracket.
APS got a first-round bye before falling to Forsyth in the second round of the winners’ bracket. In the losers’ bracket, APS beat Cambridge and North Springs before bowing out against Norcross. St. Pius X’ A team beat Calhoun before falling to Collins Hill in the winners’ bracket. In the losers’ bracket, St. Pius beat Pace before being eliminated by Lakeside.
IN the girls’ tournament, APS’s A squad received byes in the first two rounds before falling to Lakeside in the semifinals of the winners’ bracket. In the losers’ bracket, APS beat Cambridge before falling to the Wildcat A team. Lakeside also defeated Wildcat B in the second round and Collins Hill in the championship match to take home the title.
Game of the Week
Game: Pace Knights vs. Lovett Lions
Date: Oct. 18
Last meeting: Pace 17, Lovett 13 (Oct. 12, 2018)
All-time series: Pace leads 3-2
