The Pace Academy girls' lacrosse team finished its best season in program history in the perfect way — with a state championship.
Pace Academy earned its first-ever state girls' lacrosse title with a 19-12 victory over Wesleyan in the Class A-4A championship game at Denmark High School in Alpharetta May 13.
Finishing with a 19-1 record, Pace took a major leap forward in 2023 with its state title after advancing to the second round in its first two postseason appearances the last couple of years.
"It was truly incredible," Pace Academy coach Kelsea Lowe said. "If you came to our practice in January and saw the skills we were working on, we were cradling and trying to catch a throw and just see just how much work the girls put in and how they just prioritize each other and play as a team and just got better and better and better. It was just so cool to see at the end just to being able to pull it all off.”
What made the state title sweeter for Pace was that the win came over Wesleyan — the only team to have defeated the Knights this season with an 18-15 win during the regular season April 18.
It was Pace's first win ever over Wesleyan, with the Wolves beating the Knights in the second round of the state playoffs in 2021 as well as twice during the regular season last year.
“To play Wesleyan was the perfect matchup for us,” Lowe said. “That’s actually the first time the girls’ lacrosse team three seasons ago made it to the second round of the state playoffs, we played Wesleyan and they beat us. And then, the next year, we played Wesleyan in (the regular) season and we lost by two and we played them again in the same season and they beat us again.
"We’ve actually never beat Wesleyan and this season, we went into that game (with a) 14-0 (record) and they handed us our first loss. I remember talking to one of my seniors and after that game, she was so upset, because that was the one team during her career that she never beat. So after beating Fellowship Christian (in the semifinals) and finding out that Wesleyan beat Westminster in overtime – it was picture perfect for us. That’s exactly who we wanted to play, to be able to finish our season and playing the only team that had beaten us was exactly who we wanted to play – in order to be the best, you have to beat the best – and we were able to beat everybody.”
Junior Sydney Vincent scored six goals to lead Pace Academy, while senior Sophia Mador added four goals, junior Emery Duncan had three goals, junior Wells Howe had two goals and three assists, junior Jordyn Howard had two goals and two assists, senior Anna Nuckols had two goals and one assist and senior goalkeeper Katie Janko had six saves.
