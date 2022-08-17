The 2022 season will be a year of change for Pace Academy, which enters the campaign with a new coach.
Nick Bach takes over as head coach from Chris Slade, who left Pace after nine seasons to move up to the NCAA Division I college level and become the defensive ends coach at Virginia, where he was an All-American player in 1991 and ’92.
Bach was the head coach at Mountain View in Lawrenceville from 2015 to ’17 and spent the last four years coaching at Gilman School in Baltimore, Maryland.
The new coach inherits a program that has established a tradition of success with state playoff appearances the last eight years and a state title in 2015 under Slade, going 6-5 and losing in the first round of the Class AA playoffs last season.
“This is a unique situation where I was fortunate to come into a program that already had great attitudes and some really great coaches from the prior staff that are still here with us now, so that was a real blessing,” Bach said. “It’s just going to be a matter of adding pieces to this program along the way and improving it. But there’s a really good foundation here. These kids are smart, tough, listen very well and it’s not a total rebuild by any means at all. It’s nice to walk into a situation that already has a whole lot of strong points to it.”
The cupboard is hardly bare for Bach, who takes over a squad featuring a number of Division I prospects. However, his biggest challenge to boost the Knights’ overall depth on the roster.
“Some of our top guys are some of the best guys around,” Bach said. “The thing we’re battling with is the pure numbers on the roster. That’s something that I dealt with in the past, so I’m looking forward to attacking it here. The last couple of places I’ve been, I’ve been fortunate enough as a staff to kind of basically double our roster at both places (Mountain View and Gilman School) and that’s kind of the goal here. For now, we’re in this unique situation of having amazing players and very few backups. So it’s going to be an interesting season. I know we have the potential to win very, very big, but it’s just a matter of, ‘How do we do that’? We have to be very strategic and smart along the way.”
Leading the way is senior offensive lineman Trovon Baugh, who has committed to South Carolina, while junior defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler is being recruited heavily by Division I colleges.
Senior outside linebacker Kendall Evans has committed to Navy, while senior safety Davis Rice, senior linebacker Frank Caldwell and junior running backs Terrence Kiel and Christian Johnson are the other top Division I prospects in the Pace lineup.
