A couple of Buckhead rivals will get together as Pace Academy hosts Lovett in the Region 5AAAA opener for both teams at Walsh Field in Mableton Sept. 9.
It will be the ninth meeting between the two Northside teams, with Pace holding a 5-3 advantage in the series. The Knights defeated the Lions 17-14 in last year’s game.
With Pace and Lovett among the top contenders in 5AAAA, it is a game that has serious region and state playoff implications as well as it being a battle for local bragging rights.
"It’s got the double importance of being a region game, but also a close local rivalry," Pace Academy coach Nick Bach said. "I know a lot of our players know a lot of kids over there (at Lovett), like they know the Westminster guys. So, it’s got some emotions tied to it for the players and some of the staff who have been here a long time."
Pace Academy has gotten off to a strong start in the 2022 season, with a 2-0 record going into its game at Greater Atlanta Christian Sept. 2. Results of that contest were not available at press time.
The Knights opened the season with wins over a couple of Northside rivals, defeating Holy Innocents’ 20-17 in their season opener Aug. 19 and Westminster 21-19 Aug. 26.
"I think we’re finding our identity a little bit on offense," Bach said. "We’ve had to start the season without our starting tailback (Christian Johnson, who was sidelined with an injured fibula during preseason practice in July and is scheduled to return to the lineup within the next two weeks), so things have evolved a little bit on offense and we’re finding a way to get enough points to win. Defensively, we’ve been very sound and we’re playing very well up front on the (defensive line). So that’s been a real good strength for us so far. It’s actually kind of the reason we’ve had success is that our D-line has been dominant."
Junior running back Terrence Kiel rushed for 140 yards on 14 carries, while senior nose tackle/offensive lineman Trovon Baugh — a South Carolina commitment — had nine tackles, one quarterback sack and 1.5 tackles for Pace in its win over Westminster. The Knights’ defense held the Wildcats to 10 rushing yards and had six quarterback sacks and two interceptions.
Meanwhile, Lovett has had a more difficult start to the new campaign as it enters the game with Pace at 0-2.
The Lions started the season with a 14-0 loss to Northside archrival Westminster Aug. 19 and then lost to Greater Atlanta Christian 23-19 Aug. 26 before taking a bye week last week.
Senior offensive lineman Grant Ewing, senior linebacker Jack Bryant and junior quarterback Preston Lusink are among the key players for Lovett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.