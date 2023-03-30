The Pace Academy girls' lacrosse team have made great strides the last couple of years with state playoff berths in 2021 and '22 — the first time it had earned a trip to the postseason in program history.
Now, the Knights are aiming for their first state girls' lacrosse title as they enter the final weeks of the regular season.
With a perfect 10-0 record and 1-0 mark in Area 4-1A-4A as of March 30, Pace is the No. 1 ranked team in the state in the ScoreAtlanta Class A-4A poll as of March 30.
"The girls have put in a lot of work," Pace Academy coach Kelsea Lowe said. "They put in a lot of work in the offseason and they’ve been putting in a lot of work throughout the season. We love that we are undefeated. But really for us, it’s game by game. So all of those (previous games) are really in the past for us and we’re now just focused on whatever game we have next and we prepare for that and then we’ll move on again and prepare for the next game, so we’re trying our best to make sure that we stay present. The girls are just focused on whatever the task is at hand and not have as much concern with where we are ranked, because we haven’t played everybody yet. So we need to be prepared for all the teams to come."
With only three teams in its area (4-1A-4A) — along with Northside rival Lovett and Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy — Pace is already assured of a state playoff berth. The Knights are tied with Lovett for first place in the area.
The Knights have been effective on both offense and defense, outscoring their opponents 177-87 through their first 10 games of the season.
In their last three games, all of them against Northside rivals, Pace outscored its opponents 56-17. The Knights defeated Marist 19-3 March 17, North Atlanta 18-5 March 21 and Holy Innocents’ 19-9 March 24.
In the win over Marist, senior Anna Nuckols led the way with seven goals and one assist, while junior Wells Howe added four goals and two assists, junior Emery Duncan contributed three goals and senior Sophia Mador had two goals. Also adding to the scoring with one goal each were juniors Jordyn Howard and Sydney Vincent and freshman Eva Swales.
With the success it has achieved in the regular season, Pace Academy has high hopes of making a serious run at the state title in Class A-4A after advancing to the second round in A-5A the last two years in a row.
"Every year, we’ve been trying to get just a little bit better and that’s what they’ve been doing," said Lowe, who is in her fourth season as the Pace coach. "This year, that same goal is let’s get a little bit better every day and see where we end up. We never made it to the state championship. The farthest we ever made is the second round of the playoffs and each year we’ve been trying to get ranked higher in our area, so we used to be the worst and now, we’re trying to be the best."
However, Pace still has some obstacles to overcome in the remainder of its regular-season schedule.
The Knights faced some tough challenges against a couple of formidable Northside rivals at home — Westminster on March 30 and fourth-ranked Lovett in a game that could decide the Area 1A-4A championship April 4 — results from both games were not available as of press time — as well as a game against fifth-ranked Starr’s Mill April 11, before ending their regular season at second-ranked Fellowship Christian April 20.
