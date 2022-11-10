The Class AAAA state volleyball championship came down to Northside archrivals Pace Academy and Lovett.
At the end, it was Pace (42-1) that emerged as the AAAA champion after sweeping Lovett in three sets in the best-of-five set championship match at LakePoint Sports Complex in Emerson Nov. 5.
The Knights won the first set 25-11 and the next two sets 25-23 and 25-20 to win their sixth consecutive state championship, having won the AAA title three years in a row from 2017 to ’19 and then claiming the AA/A Public crown the previous two seasons (’20 and ’21).
"Our girls have shown time and time again how talented they are, how supportive they can be and how much fun they have winning," Pace coach Cat Monroe said.
It was the fourth time among Pace’s six state championships that it has defeated a Northside rival for the title, having beaten Westminster for all three of its AAA crowns. The Knights beat Gordon Lee in the AA/A Public championship match the previous two years.
Juniors Ellie Siskin and Grace Agoil had 18 and 16 kills respectively, while freshman Gabby Emch and junior Dhru Lalaji added 16 and 14 digs respectively to lead the Knights in their championship match win over Lovett.
Freshman Jolie Litvak led Pace in blocks, while freshman Olivia Siskin was the leader in assists and senior captain Briea Craft also played a key role for the Knights in the finals
To reach the AAAA finals, Pace defeated Stephenson 3-0 in the first round Oct. 19, Heritage of Ringgold 3-1 in the second round Oct. 22, Starr’s Mill 3-0 in the quarterfinals Oct. 26 and Trinity Christian 3-0 in the semifinals Oct. 29.
As for Lovett (27-9), it was the first state title match appearance since 2015 when it lost to Northside rival Holy Innocents’ for the AA championship. The Lions won the AA title — their only state crown in program history — in 2012 when they beat Westminster in the finals.
First-year Lovett coach Mason Rooney — a former volleyball standout at Westminster during her high school playing career — said she was proud of what her team accomplished.
"I’m certainly very proud of our girls and the way they competed," Rooney said. "We, throughout our season, had different barriers like injuries – one at the very beginning of the season and one right at the beginning of the state tournament – that our girls fought hard to make changes in the way they played in the offenses we run and changes like that and done really well. I have nothing but a round of applause for stepping up to challenges and overcoming barriers. I think they competed very well and played for each other. That platform of the state finals is something that can invoke a lot of emotions and our girls handled themselves really well and played their hearts out."
Prior to the state championship match, the Lions did not lose a single set and won 3-0 in their first four playoff matches, defeating Southwest DeKalb in the first round Oct. 19, Sonoraville 3-0 in the second round Oct. 22, Shaw in the quarterfinals Oct. 26 and Whitewater in the semifinals Oct. 29.
Junior Emma Duffield, who has committed to Georgia, led the way for Lovett, along with juniors Kennedy Campbell and Cackie Watt and seniors Charlotte Allen, Grace Schneider and Charlotte Lee.
