Pace Academy is in position to contend for the Region 5AAAA title as it enters the final weeks of the 2022 regular season.
The Knights were 6-1 overall and 3-1 in 5AAAA, tied with Northside rival Lovett (3-4, 3-1) for second place behind region leader Stockbridge (5-2, 4-0) as of Oct. 20.
Pace was scheduled to play at Luella Oct. 20. Results of the game were not available at press time.
The Knights will host first-place Stockbridge Oct. 28 in a game that could decide the 5AAAA title before closing out their regular season at Mount Zion (Jonesboro) Nov. 3.
Pace stayed alive in the race for the top spot in 5AAAA with a 42-40 victory over McDonough Oct. 7 before taking a bye week the following week.
"We’ve certainly been through some battles," Pace Academy coach Nick Bach said. "We’ve had some really good showings and some really tough ones. The last game (against McDonough) was another battle. But more than anything, the team has learned how to fight through adversity and show resilience down the stretch to get the win and I think that’s something you learn over time and they’re starting to really get a hold of that. We don’t see a lot of panic when things don’t go our way anymore, we just try to figure out solutions."
Senior lineman and South Carolina commitment Trovon Baugh has been a key component of Pace Academy's success. Baugh was recently selected to play in the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America game, which will be played Jan. 3 in Orlando, Fla.
"Trov didn’t look or play the way he does now when he first came to Pace," Bach said. "He’s a true testament to the development that happened here over the four years for him, because he’s grown quite a bit as far as how to play the game and being mentally and physically strong and now, when he goes on the field every week, he’s just a dominant guy. Every single week, we can count on him to get a whole bunch of wins out there for us, individual wins. There’s not a whole lot of people who can line up against that guy. He earned (the selection to the Under Armour Next All-America game), he really earned it."
Junior running back Terrence Kiel, junior defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler and senior quarterback Conner Phelan are among the other key players for the Knights.
