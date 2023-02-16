The Pace Academy boys’ basketball team fell just short of winning a third consecutive state championship last year after a second-round loss in the Class AA boys’ tournament.
The Knights' hope for a third state title in four years still burns brightly as they begin their quest for the Class AAAA crown.
With a 19-6 overall record and 13-1 mark in Region 5AAAA and the No. 2 ranking in the ScoreAtlanta Class AAAA boys’ basketball state poll as of Feb. 16, Pace began its postseason journey as the top seed in the 5AAAA tournament. The Knights played their first game in the tournament against Woodland Feb. 16.
"It’s that time of the year," Pace Academy coach Sharman White said. "Our guys have been working hard through a very challenging schedule, a national schedule, and I feel like we’re starting to make some progress where we want to be at this time of the year."
Pace is aiming for its fifth state championship overall, winning titles in Class AA in 2016 and AAA in ’17 as well as AAA in ’20 and AA in ’21.
The Knights’ hopes of winning a third straight state title fell short in 2021 when they lost to eventual runner-up Butler 60-56 in the second round, providing White and his team extra motivation to get back to the top this season.
"Losing in the second round was not our goal for the season (last year)," White said. "But we lost against a very good team that ended up finishing runner-up. We got a very challenging draw with that particular team at that junction of the tournament. But with all that being said, we’ve got our eyes focused on what we need to be focused on this year and try not to let that happen again."
The Knights prepared themselves for the postseason with appearances in a couple of regular-season tournaments featuring some of the best high school teams in the nation.
At the Hoop Hall tournament in London, England, Pace lost to nationally-ranked teams Mater Dei of Santa Ana, California, 69-60 Dec. 2 and Christ the King of Middle Village, New York, 63-56 Dec. 3.
At the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tennessee, the Knights defeated Twin Springs of Nickelsville, Virginia, 96-29 Dec. 29 and St. Francis Prep of Fresh Meadows, New Yorkw, 61-56 Dec. 30 and and lost to Christ School of Arden, North Carolina, 59-42 and West Catholic of Philadelphia 60-54 Dec. 31.
"It was an opportunity for our guys to play outside the state and even abroad," White said. "It made for us to become a better team."
Pace is led by its dynamic backcourt duo of sophomore Eric Chatfield and junior Kyle Greene. Chatfield was averaging 12.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals a game and Greene 12.2 points, 6.7 assists and 2.8 steals per contest going into the 5AAAA tournament.
Senior Kendall Evans (9.5 points, 6.3 rebounds per game), who has signed with the Naval Academy for football, and junior L.J. Moore (9.2 points, 5.5 rebounds per game) are among the other key players for the Knights, along with sophomores Chandler Bing and Jackson Ferry and freshman M.J. Madison.
