The 2022 season was a memorable one for the Pace Academy tennis program as it won both the boys' and girls' state championships in Class AA.
The Pace boys and girls will try to do it again in Class AAAA as the Georgia High School Association state tennis playoffs get underway.
The Pace Academy girls began their quest for another state title with a 3-0 victory over Miller Grove in a first-round match April 18 to advance to a second-round match at home with North Oconee April 24.
The Pace boys were scheduled to host Southwest DeKalb in a first-round match April 19. Results were not available at press time.
Both teams enter the state playoffs as No.1 seeds after winning their respective Region 6AAAA tournaments, so Pace coach Matt Marsico is optimistic about where his teams are at going into the postseason.
“We won our region tournament last week (April 11 and 12) and that kind of got us dialed into the idea of the win and move on or lose and go home kind of mentality,” Marsico said. “So it was good to get the region wins last week to let us have some home matches for these first few rounds of the state playoffs, at least.”
The Pace Academy boys are aiming for their third state championship in four years as well as their second in a row and 11th overall.
Meanwhile, the Pace girls are going for their fourth consecutive state title and fifth overall.
However, the task of winning another state title this year will be more difficult as Pace moves up two classifications to Class AAAA with Northside rival Westminster, last year’s Class AAA boys’ and girls’ champions, among the formidable opposition that the Knights face among both the boys and girls.
“There’s definitely more depth up in AAAA, especially on the boys’ side of the draw,” Marsico said. “There are five or six very strong teams on the boys’ side, with multiple high-level players at the top of their lineup. Wherein AA the last two years, the teams weren’t quite as deep where there was maybe one good player at the top of their lineup and they kind of fall off a little bit after that. The teams are much deeper in AAAA, especially on the boys’ side. The girls’ side is not quite as strong as the boys, but that’s just a year-to-year kind of phenomenon – in another year or two, some of these girls’ teams get new freshmen that come into the school or move into the area and the girls will end up having some more depth as well.”
Pace Academy’s boys are led by sophomore Harrison Silver at No. 1 singles, freshman Chris Zhou at No. singles and sophomore Matthew Hall at No. 3 singles as well as the teams of juniors David Fu and Noah Benz at No. 1 doubles and senior captain Hunt Stevens and freshman Brooks Gerhard at No. 2 doubles.
For the Pace girls, senior Caitlyn Pinsker at No. 1 singles, sophomores Claire Jiang and Caliegh Pinsker at No. 2 and No. 3 singles respectively, as well as the duos of senior Brooke Brumfield and freshman Nilaya Nag at No. 1 doubles and freshmen Nayana Nag and Lawson Monroe at No. 2 doubles are the top players.
