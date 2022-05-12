Pace Academy and Atlanta International came away with state championships in the Georgia High School Association boys’ soccer championship games last week.
Pace defeated Northside rival Lovett 1-0 to win the Class AA championship at Mercer University in Macon May 4, while Atlanta International beat Athens Academy 5-3 to claim the Class A Private title at McEachern High School in Powder Springs May 3.
The AA boys’ title game was a rematch of last year’s matchup between the two Northside and Region 6AA rivals, with Pace also winning the 2021 title game 1-0.
Senior striker Samuel Bready scored with 38:43 remaining in the game to provide all the scoring the Knights would need to claim their second consecutive state title and third overall – having won a state crown in 2006.
“I am very proud of what this group of boys have accomplished this year,” Pace Academy coach Lucas Moreno said. “They worked very hard all year long during a very difficult regular season in which we dealt with a lot of injuries and new players learning to play in our system. For them to come together at the end and make the playoff run that they did is very rewarding as a coach to see. Being able to defend our state championship from last year and making program history by winning back-to-back GHSA State Championships for the first time I hope will provide the motivation needed to keep working hard and taking steps forward in the future.”
Pace Academy finished its season with a 17-6 record, while Lovett finishes at 18-3-1.
Meanwhile, Atlanta International claimed its second state championship in program history, with the first title coming in 2015.
The Eagles fell behind 1-0 early in the first half, but came back strong with four goals to take a 4-2 halftime lead and then added another goal in the second half to claim the victory.
“(The) game was a great test and Athens Academy really made us work for the title,” Atlanta International coach Jonn Warde said. “I think our focus and commitment to ‘Job Not Finished’ really pushed us through to the end. For the team now, we can say ‘Job Finished.’ I’m so proud of these boys and the rest of the coaching and athletics staff. Collectively, we worked tirelessly and it all paid off.”
Atlanta International finished the season undefeated with a 19-0-2 record.
St. Pius X fell short of a state title with a 4-2 loss to Johnson-Gainesville in the AAAAA title game at McEachern May 5. The Golden Lions concluded the season with a 14-4-3 record.
