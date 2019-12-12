The Westminster girls’ basketball team has begun its 2019-20 campaign with a 6-3 overall record and a 3-1 mark in Region 5AAA play through Dec. 12.
The Wildcats have been bolstered by the play of freshman Courtney Ogden, who has posted strong statistics and contributions to the squad on and off the court.
She scored 21 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and posted three blocks and steals in Westminster’s 49-11 region home victory against Lovett Dec. 6. Ogden followed it up with 15 points and 18 rebounds in the Wildcats’ 53-30 non-region home victory over Girls Prep (Tennessee) Dec. 7.
“Courtney is so talented but humble,” Westminster coach Katie Argall said. “She works incredibly hard. Having someone like Courtney who loves and studies the game come in and immediately contribute as a freshman has been incredible. Her numbers are good but are lower because she’s such a good teammate looking to pass the ball first but can dominate a game if needed for the team.”
Ogden, who is averaging 19.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest for the Wildcats, credits the team's efforts for the early success this season.
“We’ve worked well together, going hard in practice building chemistry, and it's paying off in the games,” she said. “I have great teammates who trust me to do well and make shots. We have some great seniors who I can talk to about anything and support me. We can compete for a state championship because we’re off to a great start and picked up momentum.”
Ogden, the daughter of Christopher Ogden and sister of Conrad Ogden, began attending Westminster in the sixth grade.
“I started playing basketball because I talked with my dad about the sport and fell in love with the game,” Ogden said. “I like the feel of the game and knowing that anything can happen during a contest.”
Ogden, who also plays for the Finest Basketball Club Amateur Athletic Union program, lists current University of Oregon standout women’s basketball player Sabrina Ionescu, Kevin Durant of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets as well as WNBA stars Candice Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks and Elena Delle Donne of the Washington Mystics as her favorite athletes.
Ogden is a member of the Black Student Union organization at Westminster and studies Mandarin.
“I started taking the class in the sixth grade, and it's great to know that I can communicate with anyone in the United States and in China,” she said. Ogden also lists English, photography and physics as her favorite class subjects and has having a 4.0 grade point average.
Westminster returns to action Dec. 20 against Troup County in the Woodward War Eagle Classic in College Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.