Editor’s note: The Super Eight group was selected based on nominations from the area’s coaches and each players’ 2019 statistics and potential for having an even bigger role this year.
Marshall Nichols, Holy Innocents’
Class: senior
Position: punter/quarterback
Height, weight: 6-0, 204
Last season: averaged 46.68 yards per punt with 11 inside the 20-yard-line
Other sports: golf
Community/off the field: he and his dad volunteer to cook barbecue for soldiers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s USO ATL Center
Favorite class: U.S. history
College: committed to Mississippi State
Collin Goldberg, Lovett
Class: senior
Position: wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner
Height, weight: 5-11, 178
Last season: 35 tackles and 3 interceptions; returned 12 punts for 158 yards
Other sports: basketball
Favorite class: chemistry
College: undecided; recruited by Ivy League schools
Andrew Douglas, Mount Vernon
Class: senior
Position: wide receiver/defensive back
Height, weight: 5-10, 195
Last season: 70 catches for 1,160 yards and 13 TDs; 17 carries for 188 yards and 1 TD
Other sports: basketball and track
Community/off the field: volunteers at Victory World Church in Norcross; likes to cook and lift weights
Favorite class: history/social studies
College: undecided
Ned Coleman, North Atlanta
Class: senior
Position: tight end/linebacker
Height, weight: 6-2, 215
Last season: 9 catches for 110 yds and 1 TD; 39 tackles, 1 sack and 4 TFL
Other sports: basketball and golf
Community/off the field: Eagle Scout; volunteers at the Carl Sanders YMCA
Favorite class: U.S. history
College: undecided
R.J. Smith, North Springs
Class: senior
Position: defensive lineman
Height, weight: 6-2, 275
Last season: honorable mention all-region
Other sports: track
Community/off the field: feeds the homeless at Gospel Nation Christian Fellowship Church in Powder Springs
Favorite class: math
College: undecided
Hunter Rocker, Pace
Class: junior
Position: offensive tackle/defensive end
Height, weight: 6-5, 235
Last season: 18 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack
Other sports: track
Community/off the field: raises money for Cure Childhood Cancer
Favorite class: math
College: undecided
Jonathan Brown, Riverwood
Class: senior
Position: defensive end/tight end
Height, weight: 6-3, 235
Last season: Region 6-AAAAA MVP; 53 tackles, led state in sacks with 21; had 70 yards receiving with 2 TDs
Other sports: basketball
Community/off the field: volunteers at New Love Tabernacle Christian Church in Stonecrest
Favorite class: science and social studies
College: undecided
Lowell Jones, Westminster
Class: senior
Position: tight end/linebacker/long snapper
Height, weight: 6-3, 190
Last season: 73 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss and one forced fumble; 3 catches for 39 yards
Other sports: wrestling and baseball
Community/off the field: volunteers at a Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta
Favorite class: math
College: undecided
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.