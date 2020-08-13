Editor’s note: The Super Eight group was selected based on nominations from the area’s coaches and each players’ 2019 statistics and potential for having an even bigger role this year.

082620_MNS_FB_Marshall_Nichols Marshall Nichols
Marshall Nichols, Holy Innocents’

Class: senior

Position: punter/quarterback

Height, weight: 6-0, 204

Last season: averaged 46.68 yards per punt with 11 inside the 20-yard-line

Other sports: golf

Community/off the field: he and his dad volunteer to cook barbecue for soldiers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s USO ATL Center

Favorite class: U.S. history

College: committed to Mississippi State

082620_MNS_FB_Colin_Goldberg Collin Goldberg
Collin Goldberg, Lovett

Class: senior

Position: wide receiver/defensive back/kick returner

Height, weight: 5-11, 178

Last season: 35 tackles and 3 interceptions; returned 12 punts for 158 yards

Other sports: basketball

Favorite class: chemistry

College: undecided; recruited by Ivy League schools

082620_MNS_FB_Andrew_Douglas Andrew Douglas
Andrew Douglas, Mount Vernon

Class: senior

Position: wide receiver/defensive back

Height, weight: 5-10, 195

Last season: 70 catches for 1,160 yards and 13 TDs; 17 carries for 188 yards and 1 TD

Other sports: basketball and track

Community/off the field: volunteers at Victory World Church in Norcross; likes to cook and lift weights

Favorite class: history/social studies

College: undecided

082620_MNS_FB_Ned_Coleman Ned Coleman
Ned Coleman, North Atlanta

Class: senior

Position: tight end/linebacker

Height, weight: 6-2, 215

Last season: 9 catches for 110 yds and 1 TD; 39 tackles, 1 sack and 4 TFL

Other sports: basketball and golf

Community/off the field: Eagle Scout; volunteers at the Carl Sanders YMCA

Favorite class: U.S. history

College: undecided

082620_MNS_FB_RJ_Smith R.J. Smith
R.J. Smith, North Springs

Class: senior

Position: defensive lineman

Height, weight: 6-2, 275

Last season: honorable mention all-region

Other sports: track

Community/off the field: feeds the homeless at Gospel Nation Christian Fellowship Church in Powder Springs

Favorite class: math

College: undecided

082620_MNS_FB_Hunter_Rocker Hunter Rocker
Hunter Rocker, Pace

Class: junior

Position: offensive tackle/defensive end

Height, weight: 6-5, 235

Last season: 18 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

Other sports: track

Community/off the field: raises money for Cure Childhood Cancer

Favorite class: math

College: undecided

082620_MNS_FB_Jonathan_Brown Jonathan Brown
Jonathan Brown, Riverwood

Class: senior

Position: defensive end/tight end

Height, weight: 6-3, 235

Last season: Region 6-AAAAA MVP; 53 tackles, led state in sacks with 21; had 70 yards receiving with 2 TDs

Other sports: basketball

Community/off the field: volunteers at New Love Tabernacle Christian Church in Stonecrest

Favorite class: science and social studies

College: undecided

082620_MNS_FB_Lowell_Jones Lowell Jones
Lowell Jones, Westminster

Class: senior

Position: tight end/linebacker/long snapper

Height, weight: 6-3, 190

Last season: 73 tackles, 4 tackles for a loss and one forced fumble; 3 catches for 39 yards

Other sports: wrestling and baseball

Community/off the field: volunteers at a Boys and Girls Club in Atlanta

Favorite class: math

College: undecided

