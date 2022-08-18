Cloudy with a few showers. High 82F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 12:13 pm
Pace Academy, the 2021 Class AA/A Public state volleyball champions, will try to win another title in Class AAAA this season.
A number of Northside teams will be serious contenders for state championships as usual as the 2022 high school volleyball season gets underway.
Four Northside teams — Pace Academy, Holy Innocents’, Lovett and Westminster — are ranked among the top 10 teams in the state in Class AAAA in the ScoreAtlanta preseason state volleyball rankings.
Leading the way in AAAA is Pace Academy at No. 1, with Holy Innocents’ right behind the Knights at No. 2, Lovett ranked third and Westminster seventh.
Fresh off of its state title in Class AA/A Public in 2021, Pace is the top contender to win another crown as it moves up to AAAA this season.
Senior Briea Craft and juniors Grace Agolli and Ellie Siskin are among the key players for the Knights.
Holy Innocents’ is also looking to contend for a state title in AAAA after moving up from Class A Private – where the Lady Bears advanced to the state semifinals a year ago.
Sophomore Hailee Swann, senior Madison Jensen and junior Emma Dyslin lead the way for Holy Innocents’.
Lovett is another top contender in AAAA as it moves up from AA/A Public, where the Lions were a state semifinalist in 2022.
Senior Grace Schneider and juniors Emma Duffield and Kennedy Campbell are some of the players for Lovett.
Westminster is another newcomer to AAAA and will go for a state championship in its new classification after moving from AAA, where the Wildcats were a state quarterfinalist last year.
Seniors Josephine Conley and Kara Stevens and junior Mary Campbell Pope are among the key players for Westminster.
Longtime rivals St. Pius X and Marist will aim for the Class AAAAAA championship after winning state titles in AAAAA and AAAA respectively last season.
St. Pius begins the 2022 season ranked second in AAAAAA, with Marist the No. 5 team in the classification.
Seniors Nina Shaw and Audrey Balzer and junior Isa Boyd lead the way for St. Pius, while Senior Faith Henley and sophomores Caroline Short and Sofia Dawson will try to help Marist contend in AAAAAA.
