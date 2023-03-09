Holy Innocents’ track and field standout Joe Sapone won the Class A Private boys’ state title in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs last year and will try to repeat that accomplishment in Class AAAA in 2023.
Westminster is expected to contend for a state boys track and field championship in Class AAAA this season after winning the AAA title in 2022.
Westminster track and field standout Palmer Walstad, the Class AAA girls’ 1,600-meter run champion in 2022, is expected to be among the top contenders in the distance events in AAAA this season.
The 2023 track and field season is underway, with several Northside teams looking to repeat as state champions.
Four local boys' teams won state track championships in 2022--Marist in Class AAAA, Westminster in AAA, Pace Academy in AA and Holy Innocents' in Class A Private.
This year, Marist will be aiming for a repeat title performance in AAAAAA, while Westminster, Pace and Holy Innocents' are competing against each other foMarr another state crown in AAAA.
Marist is led by sophomore Tommy Latham, who won the state title in the 3,200-meter run and was runner-up in the 1,600-meter run last year.
Westminster will be led by junior Phillips Moore, the AAA runner-up in both the shot put and the discus in 2022, and senior William Gituku, a second-place finisher in the AAA 400-meter dash, as well as junior distance runners Joseph Jacquot and Esfan Daya.
Jacquot finished runner-up in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600, while Daya placed third in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600 in AAA a year ago.
Holy Innocents' is boosted by the return of senior Joe Sapone, who won the 800 and 1,600 titles in Class A Private last year, as well as senior Skyler Hall, a runner-up in the A Private 100-meter dash.
Whitefield Academy is expected to contend in Class A, Division I after finishing runner-up to Holy Innocents' in Class A Private last year, with last year's 3,200-meter run champion Taylor Wade leading the way.
On the girls' side, last year's Class AAAA champion Marist will try to win in AAAAAA, while 2022 AAA champion Westminster attempts to repeat that feat in AAAA.
Marist is led by junior Ruby Little, who won the state title in the 1,600 and was runner-up in the 3,200 in AAAA last year.
Westminster returns junior Grace Smith, who won state titles in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles and was runner-up in both the 100 dash and long jump in AAA.
The Wildcats also bring back Palmer Walstad, who won the 1,600 and was the 3,200 runner-up in AAA.
Last year's AA girls' runner-up Pace Academy will try to contend for a state title in AAAA, with junior Caroline Hood--the AA 1,600 and 3,200 champion in 2022 -- leading the way.
