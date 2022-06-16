Several local track and field athletes were honored for winning state championships in their events as they were selected to the Atlanta Track Club’s Powerade All-Metro team.
The athletes were honored at a banquet held by the Atlanta Track Club in midtown Atlanta June 8.
Pace Academy’s Caroline Hood was among the athletes selected for the girls’ team. Hood was chosen for the 3,200-meter run, the event which she won the state title in. Hood also won the state crown in the 1,600 in AA as well this year.
North Spring’s Lottie Chappell was chosen for the 1,600, which she won the state championship in AAAAA.
Wesleyan’s Imani Washington was chosen for the shot put, which the Florida signee won the state championship in Class A Private. Washington, who won the A Private discus state crown as well, was also selected as the girls’ field athlete of the year.
Other local girls’ All-Metro selections were Woodward Academy’s Kenyah Conner (800-meter run) and the Marist 4x800-meter relay team.
Westminster’s Matthew Fernando was selected for the 1,600-meter run -- in which he won the state title in AAA. Fernando, who signed for college track and cross country at Pennsylvania, also won a state crown in the 800 in AAA this season.
Pace Academy’s Edward Blaha was the only other Northside athlete selected to the boys’ team. Blaha was chosen for the 3,200-meter run, which he finished runner-up to Model’s Simon Schabort in as well as the 1,600 in AA.
Atlanta International’s Cara Joyce was awarded the Patty Foell scholarship, which is a $5,000 scholarship awarded by the Atlanta Track Club and the Atlanta Youth Running Foundation to a girl in good academic standing who plans on competing in track and field or cross country in college. Joyce, who won state titles in both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs in Class A Private, will be competing in track and field and cross country at Yale.
