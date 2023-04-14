A number of Northside teams are expected to be among the top contenders in their classifications as the Georgia High School Association state lacrosse playoffs get underway.
The playoffs begin with first-round games between April 24 and 26, followed by second-round contests April 28 through 30, the quarterfinals May 2 through 4 and the semifinals May 8 through 10.
The championship games for Class A-4A and Class 5A-6A for both boys and girls will be held at Denmark High School May 13.
All records and state rankings listed were as of April 13.
Last year’s A-5A boys’ champion Lovett (9-6) will aim for a second consecutive state championship in A-4A, while Wesleyan (11-1) – the top-ranked team in the state in ScoreAtlanta’s A-4A boys’ poll – appears to be the team to beat in A-4A as the Wolves try to improve on last year’s state quarterfinal finish in A-5A.
Westminster (9-6) will aim for another shot at a state title in A-4A after losing to Lovett in the A-5A championship game in 2022, while Pace Academy (8-6) – the 10th-ranked team in A-4A – is also a serious contender after advancing to the quarterfinals a year ago in A-5A.
Several local boys’ teams will try to make serious runs in the Class 5A-6A playoffs, including Marist (8-6), North Atlanta (7-7), St. Pius X (7-7) and Riverwood (10-6).
Among the girls’ teams, Pace Academy (13-0) appears to be the team to beat in the Class A-4A playoffs as the No. 1 team among the A-4A girls in the ScoreAtlanta rankings and will try to win its first-ever state title after advancing to the second round last year.
Lovett (11-4) – ranked fifth in A-4A and a state quarterfinalist in 2022 – is also one of the top contenders in A-4A, while Westminster (8-6) hopes to make another deep state playoff run after making it to the quarterfinals in A-4A last year.
Among the girls’ teams looking to contend in Class 5A-6A are Marist (6-7), North Atlanta (8-6), St. Pius X (6-8) and Riverwood (6-8).
