A number of Northside teams are ready to contend for state titles this season as the 2023 high school lacrosse campaign gets underway.
This year, lacrosse will be divided into three classifications — Class 7A, 5A-6A and A-4A — after being divided into 6A-7A and A-5A the previous six seasons.
Four local teams are among the top ten squads in the ScoreAtlanta Class A-4A state girls’ lacrosse rankings as of Feb. 23. Lovett is the top-ranked team in the A-4A girls’ rankings, while Pace Academy is right behind the Lions at No. 2, Holy Innocents’ is sixth and Westminster is 10th.
Both Lovett and Westminster advanced to the quarterfinals in the Class A-5A state girls’ playoffs last year, with Westminster losing to eventual champion Blessed Trinity and Lovett falling to eventual runner-up Northview. Pace advanced to the second round and Holy Innocents’ was eliminated in the first round in A-5A.
Three Northside teams were ranked in the A-4A boys’ rankings as of Feb. 23, with Westminster ranked sixth, Wesleyan seventh and Lovett 10th.
Lovett is aiming for a second consecutive state championship after winning the A-5A boys’ title last year, while Westminster goes for another try at a state title after finishing runner-up to the Lions in the A-5A championship game and Wesleyan will try to improve on its quarterfinal showing of a year ago.
The St. Pius X boys’ team was the only local team ranked in either the Class 5A-6A boys or girls rankings with a No. 7 ranking in the boys’ poll.
The Golden Lions advanced to the second round of the Class A-5A boys’ state playoffs in 2022.
Pace Academy, Marist and Woodward Academy are not currently ranked in the boys’ state rankings, but all three teams have high hopes for state contention after they each advanced to the A-5A quarterfinals last year.
St. Pius X and Wesleyan were the only other local girls’ teams which qualified for the state playoffs in 2022, with both teams advancing to the second round in A-5A.
