The 2022 season will have a somewhat different look to it for most Northside teams as they get set to play in new regions and classifications after the latest Georgia High School Association reclassification.
In Class AAAAAA, Riverwood and North Atlanta return and will be joined in that classification by newcomers Marist, which moves up from AAAA, along with St. Pius X and Woodward (both moving up from AAAAA).
Local teams are predicted to make a sweep of the top four positions and the state playoff berths in Region 4AAAAAA, with longtime rivals Marist and St. Pius expected to battle it out for the title and Riverwood and North Atlanta contending for the final two postseason spots. South Cobb, Dunwoody and Lakeside-DeKalb are the other teams in the region.
“It’s a very competitive region,” North Atlanta coach Jamie Aull said. “It’s more localized for us than where we were the last two years, where we don’t have to take that hour-and-a-half bus ride to Lovejoy and places like that. Our region is kind of in this area — Cobb, DeKalb, north Fulton/Buckhead area — so these kids have grown up playing against each other through the (parks and recreation system) and everybody is familiar with each other. It should be competitive and should be fun. Our kids are excited about it.”
Woodward Academy is the team to beat in 3AAAAAA, where it will be joined by Lovejoy, Jonesboro, Alcovy, Mundy’s Mill, Morrow, Rockdale County and Forest Park.
North Springs remains in Class AAAAA and will try to compete for a postseason berth in Region 6AAAAA against the likes of Cambridge, Kell, Greater Atlanta Christian, Centennial, Chattahoochee and Northview.
Several Northside squads will compete in Class AAAA, with Westminster moving up from AAA, Lovett and Pace Academy from AA and Holy Innocents’ from A Private.
Lovett and Pace are expected to be in the thick of the Region 5AAAA race with Stockbridge. Woodland-Stockbridge, Luella, Hampton, McDonough and Mount Zion-Jonesboro are the other teams in 5AAAA.
Westminster and Holy Innocents’ will try to keep up with top contender Hapeville Charter in Region 6AAAA and will be joined by Southwest DeKalb, Stephenson and Miller Grove. Stone Mountain, Druid Hills and Clarkston are also in 6AAAA, but are not playing region schedules.
“I think the biggest challenge that we’re going to face is that the majority of those schools are almost double our size,” Lovett coach Mike Muschamp said. “So they’re drawing from a larger student body to fill our their team. From a depth standpoint, that’s the one thing that jumps out at you. We’re probably going to have four, five, six guys who are going both ways (playing on both offense and defense) and I’m not sure those guys are going to be in that situation. So we have to be very smart about the way we practice, making sure our kids are in great physical condition and be smart about what we’re doing and what we’re asking them to do.”
Wesleyan moves up to Class AAA from A Private and is expected to be among the top contenders in Region 7AAA along with Dawson County. White County, Pickens, Walnut Grove, Gilmer and Lumpkin County are the other teams in 7AAA.
Mount Vernon and Whitefield Academy will remain in Class A Division I and will both be playing in Region 6A, Division I.
With only four teams competing in Region 6A, Division I, both Mount Vernon and Whitefield are assured of state playoff berths as they go up against Mount Pisgah Christian and St. Francis. King’s Ridge Christian is also in 6A, Division I, but is not playing a region schedule.
“We played Mount Pisgah and Whitefield before over the last several years,” Mount Vernon coach Wayne Dabbs said. “Whitefield has been in our region a couple of different times. (Whitefield Academy coach Coleman) Joiner is a really good coach at Whitefield They tackle well, they’re physical and they’re well-coached, so they will probably be the preseason team to beat in the region. Mount Pisgah will be another tough challenge for sure. I don’t know much about St. Francis, except they’re super-athletic. We’ve got four teams playing and with us being as young as we are, I would say that it will be an uphill climb each Friday night versus all of them. But if we’re healthy and getting better each week, we’ve got a good shot to doing well in the region also.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.