A number of Northside softball teams begin their final push for state championships as the state softball playoffs get underway.
Action begins with the super regionals Oct. 18 through 21, with the winners of the eight super regionals in each classification advancing to the state tournament in Columbus Oct. 26 through 29.
Last year's Class A Private state champion Wesleyan is the favorite to win the title in AAA, while 2021 state tournament qualifiers Mount Vernon and Lovett are also aiming for return trips to Columbus.
All team records and state rankings listed are as of Oct. 13.
Wesleyan (24-2) will try to win the AAA title after winning the Class A Private crown three of the previous five years, including last year.
Senior pitcher Ryley Kutter, junior pitcher/first baseman Macey Cintron and junior catcher/shortstop Marjee Williams are among the key players for the Wolves, ranked No. 1 in the ScoreAtlanta AAA state poll.
Mount Vernon (20-4) is aiming for a second consecutive trip to the state tournament after qualifying for the first time in program history last year.
Junior catcher Reagan Hickey, junior pitcher Grace Westmoreland and freshman center fielder Priscilla Andrin have been among the key contributors for the Mustangs, who are ranked seventh in Class A, Division I.
Lovett (12-12) is also going for a state tournament appearance in AAAA after qualifying the previous three years in a row – in AAA in 2019 and AA in ’20 and ’21.
Senior pitcher Ava Vinci and junior outfielder Ana Gore will be among the players the Lions will rely on in their quest for a return to Columbus.
North Atlanta (22-6) is another Northside team with high hopes of qualifying for the state tournament as it enters the postseason ranked ninth in AAAAAA.
Senior pitcher/shortstop CeCe Smith, junior catcher/utility player Leela Langston and sophomore outfielder/pitcher Vivian Carroll are among the key players for the Warriors.
Other local teams in the state softball playoffs are Marist (13-8), Woodward Academy (14-10) and Riverwood (10-16) in AAAAAA, North Springs (9-14) in AAAAA and Pace Academy (17-9), Westminster (15-11) and Holy Innocents’ (10-6) in AAAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.