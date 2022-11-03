Most of Northside’s football teams have qualified for postseason play as the state football playoffs get underway with first-round action Nov. 11.
The top four teams in each region qualify for the state playoffs, with the top two seeds earning home-field advantage in their first-round games.
All records listed are as of Nov. 3 and don’t include the results of the regular-season finales Nov. 4.
In Class AAAAAA, Woodward Academy (9-1) is the Region 3AAAAAA champion and will be the No. 1 seed from that region in the AAAAAA playoffs. The War Eagles were ranked sixth in AAAAAA in the ScoreAtlanta state poll as of Nov. 3.
Marist (7-2) — ranked seventh in AAAAAA as of Nov. 3 — enters the postseason as a No. 1 seed after winning the Region 4AAAAAA title and will host its first-round game, while St. Pius X (4-5) will also be the home team in its opening contest after clinching the No. 2 seed from 4AAAAAA.
North Atlanta (6-3) and Riverwood (2-7) were in contention for the third and fourth seeds from 4AAAAAA in the AAAAAA playoffs as of press time.
In Class AAAA, Holy Innocents’ and Westminster were both 6-3 overall as of press time and were tied for first place with Stephenson in 6AAAA with 3-1 region records.
Lovett (5-4) had the upper hand for the No. 2 seed in 5AAAA with a 5-1 region record, while Pace Academy (7-2) was in third place at 5-2 going into their final regular-season games.
In Class AAA, Wesleyan (4-5) was in position to clinch either the third or fourth seed from Region 7AAA.
In Class A, Division I, both Whitefield Academy (6-3) and Mount Vernon (4-5) are both assured of state playoff berths in the four-team Region 6A, Division I.
Whitefield will either be the second or third seed from 6A, Division I, while Mount Vernon will be third or fourth.
North Springs (4-5) is the lone local team that has been eliminated from postseason contention. The Spartans were in sixth place in 6AAAAA going into their regular-season finale Nov. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.