Several Northside cross country teams and runners will try to win state championships in new classifications as the 2022 season gets underway.
The race for the state title among the Class AAAA boys should include several local teams. Two reigning state champions (Westminster in AAA and Pace Academy in AA) as well as a couple of runners-up from last year (Lovett (AA), Holy Innocents’ (A Private)) will move up to AAAA to contend for the ultimate prize in 2022.
Holy Innocents’ senior Joe Sapone, who won the Class A Private individual boys’ title last year, is the favorite to win in AAAA in ’22, while Westminster juniors Joseph Jacquot and Esfan Daya and Pace Academy junior Matthew Wells are among the other top contenders among the AAAA boys’.
In Class AAAA girls, reigning AAA champion Westminster and last year’s AA title holder Pace Academy are expected to battle for team honors, along with Lovett, which moves up from AA.
Pace Academy junior Caroline Hood, the reigning AA girls’ individual champion, and Westminster senior Palmer Walstad, last year’s AAA champion, are among the top contenders for the individual title among the AAAA girls.
North Atlanta will try to win a second consecutive state championship in Class AAAAAA girls this season, but will have stiff competition in 2022 from reigning AAAA champion Marist and last year’s AAAAA title holder St. Pius X as well as Riverwood – a fifth-place finisher in AAAAAA a year ago.
Several local girls’ runners are expected to be in contention for the AAAAAA girls’ individual title – including two reigning champions – Marist junior Ruby Little (AAAA) and St. Pius senior Grace Von Biberstein (AAAAA) – as well as two North Atlanta runners – senior Clara Heppner (AAAAAA runner-up in 2022) and junior Catherine Townsend (third place in AAAAAA last year), St. Pius senior Hannah Schemmel (third in AAAAA) and Riverwood senior Alexa Hoppenfeld.
In Class AAAAAA boys, Marist and St. Pius X, who were runners-up in AAAA and AAAAA respectively last year, are among the top contenders, as well as North Atlanta, a third-place finisher in AAAAAA in ’21.
Marist sophomore Tommy Latham, a third-place finisher in AAAA as a freshman last year, and St. Pius senior Brian Knuth are expected to contend for individual honors among the AAAAAA boys in ’22.
North Springs senior Lottie Chappell looks to contend for the individual state title among the Class AAAAA girls.
