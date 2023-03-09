Last year's Class A Private state champion Wesleyan will be among the local baseball teams aiming for state titles in the 2023 season.
All state rankings and team records are as of March 9.
Wesleyan (4-3) is contending for a second consecutive state championship in a new classification at it moves up two classes from A Private to AAA.
The Wolves have already established themselves as one of the best teams in their new classification with the No. 4 ranking in the ScoreAtlanta AAA poll
Two Northside state semifinalists from a year ago are looking to repeat their success in a higher classification as well as Lovett (5-3) and Pace Academy (2-5) move up from AA to AAAA.
Whitefield Academy (6-3) lost to eventual state champion Wesleyan in the Class A Private quarterfinals, but the Wolfpack — ranked ninth in Class A, Division I —won't have the Wolves to worry about this year as they set their sights on a state crown once again.
After winning several state championships in AAAA — the last coming in 2021 —Marist (4-6) will try to stay in title contention this season as it moves up to AAAAAA.
The War Eagles, who advanced to the second round of the AAAA playoffs in 2022, are maintaining their position among the state elite with a No. 8 ranking in AAAAAA.
North Atlanta (7-5) and North Springs (3-7) will try to improve on their second-round finishes of a year ago in AAAAAA and AAAAA respectively.
Holy Innocents' (8-1) and Westminster (6-4) will each attempt to qualify for the state playoffs in AAAA after losing in the first round in A Private and AAA respectively in 2022.
Other local teams who are trying to qualify for the state playoffs this year after not reaching the postseason in '22 are Woodward Academy (8-2), St. Pius X (5-5) and Riverwood (2-9) in AAAAAA, as well as Mount Vernon (2-1-1), Weber (2-5) and Galloway (1-4) in Class A, Division I.
