Westminster, Pace Academy, Holy Innocents’ and Marist each won state boys’ track and field championships in their respective classifications and will aim once again for the top prize along with the other Northside boys’ teams as the Georgia High School Association state meet gets underway May 11 through 13.
Westminster, Pace, Holy Innocents’ and Lovett will compete in the Class AAAA boys’ meet, while Wesleyan is in the AAA competition at Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany.
Marist will be joined by North Atlanta, Riverwood and St. Pius X at the AAAAAA meet, while Mount Vernon, Atlanta International, Galloway and Whitefield Academy are in the Class A, Division I event at Barron Stadium in Rome.
North Springs will be the lone local team competing in the AAAAA meet at Kinnett Stadium in Columbus.
All of the classifications will begin May 11 with field event finals as well as the 4x800-meter relay finals and 4x200-meter relay preliminaries.
The competition continues May 12 with the running event preliminaries as well as the finals of the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs and concludes May 13 with finals in the remainder of the running events.
In Class AAAA, Westminster is aiming for a third consecutive state boys’ team championship – with the first two coming in AAA – and fifth title overall – while Pace Academy is going for its third straight crown after having won the previous two years in AA and Holy Innocents’ is vying for a second state crown in a row – with the Golden Bears clinching the Class A Private crown in 2022.
Holy Innocents’ senior and North Carolina track/cross country signee Joe Sapone will try to repeat his accomplishment of a year ago, when he won both the 800 and 1,600-meter runs in Class A Private.
Westminster junior Phillps Moore will go for the state title in the shot put and discus after finishing runner-up in both events in AAA in ’22.
In Class AAAAAA, Marist will go for a second consecutive state team title and fifth overall after winning the boys’ crown in AAAA last year, with North Atlanta also aiming for a top-four awards podium finish.
Marist sophomore Tommy Latham, who won the 3,200-meter run and was runner-up in the 1,600 in AAAA a year ago, will go for state titles in those two events in AAAAAA, while North Atlanta senior Sumner Kirsch is a contender in the 800 and 1,600-meter runs.
In Class A, Division I, Mount Vernon and Whitefield Academy are expected to be among the top contenders for the boys’ team championship.
Whitefield senior Brenden Vanderpool will try to win a second straight title in the pole vault, while two Mount Vernon athletes -- senior Nagari Tophia (100 and 200-meter dashes) and junior Christopher Kartsonas (110 and 300 hurdles) -- and Whitefield Academy junior Andrew Rothwell (1,600, 3,200) are among the other local contenders.
North Springs junior Jordan Frank is a contender in the Class AAAAA pole vault, while Wesleyan senior Wood Moore is looking to contend in the AAA 1,600 and 3,200.
