The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state fast-pitch softball playoffs have begun, with many local programs in contention for a championship.
The Class A Private bracket features defending state champion Wesleyan, which is the top overall seed and has a first-round bye. The Wolves secured the Region 5A title with an 8-0 home win over Eagle’s Landing Christian in five innings Oct. 3.
Madison Kerpics won her 20th game of the season, allowing no hits and striking out 11 batters. Jahni Kerr had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs. Gracie Taylor also had three RBIs along with two hits, while teammates Riley Keller and Christina McCoy each scored a run and had a hit.
The Wolves finished the regular season with a 26-0 record and will face either Trinity Christian or Calvary Day in the second round Oct. 16.
Mount Vernon also has a first-round bye as the eighth overall seed. The Mustangs completed its regular season with a 13-1 home win over Lithonia Sept. 26. Mount Vernon hosts Hebron Christian in the second round Oct. 15.
Hebron won its first-round series over Whitefield two games to none by the scores of 12-0 and 13-0 Oct. 9. The WolfPack were the 24th seed.
Galloway saw its season conclude with a 2-0 first-round series defeat to Brookstone Oct. 9. The Scots dropped the first contest 9-0 and the second one 18-3. Galloway was the 22nd seed and won seven contests this season.
Holy Innocents’ was the 19th seed and visited 14th seed Christian Heritage for its first-round series Oct. 10. Results of that series weren't available at the Neighbor's deadline.
The Class 3A bracket includes Lovett, which won its first-round series over Greater Atlanta Christian 2-0 Oct. 9. The Lions, who are the top seed from Region 5AAA, won the first contest 9-1 and the second one 4-2. Lovett hosts Islands in the second round starting Oct. 16.
Pace is the second seed from Region 5AAA and hosted Cherokee Bluff to open the postseason Oct. 10. The result of the series wasn’t available at deadline. Westminster is the third seed from the region and faced Lumpkin County in the first round Oct. 9. The Wildcats won the first game 9-1 but lost the second contest 2-0. The third and decisive contest took place Oct. 10, after the Neighbor's deadline.
The Class 4A playoffs started with Marist, which is the top seed from Region 7AAAA. The War Eagles swept Chapel Hill in their first-round series Oct. 9. Marist won the first contest 10-2, paced by Avery Fantucci’s two-run homer and Ashley Haertel’s grand slam in the sixth inning to secure the victory on a mercy rule-shortened game. The War Eagles followed it up with an 11-2 victory with home runs from Kennedy Ryman and Haertel. The circle was also dominated by Haertel, who struck out 10 batters as a pitcher. Next up for Marist is a home series against Cairo in the second round starting Oct. 15.
St. Pius X was also in the Class 4A playoffs as the fourth seed from Region 8AAAA. The Golden Lions saw their season conclude with a 2-0 series loss at Heritage in the first round Oct. 9, 15-0 and 16-3. St. Pius X won nine contests this season.
Riverwood and North Springs were in the Class 5A playoffs. The Raiders were the fourth seed from Region 6AAAAA and visited Buford for their first-round series. Riverwood dropped both contests, 16-1 and 17-0 and finished its 2019 campaign with 10 wins. North Springs was the second seed from Region 6AAAAA and hosted Loganville Oct. 10 in its first-round series. Results weren't available at the Neighbor's deadline.
