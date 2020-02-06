The 2020 National Signing Day took place Feb. 5 for local student-athletes to make their commitments to numerous colleges and universities throughout the United States.
Holy Innocents’ listed seven athletes making their commitments on Signing Day, starting with baseball players Caleb Ketchup (University of Georgia) and Freddie Reams (University of Charleston). Two Golden Bears football players also signed in Hunter Hawk (Washington and Lee University) and Hall O’Neal (Kennesaw State University). Cannon Crane will be a golfer at Washington and Lee, while swimmer Madigan Starr will attend the Air Force Academy.
Holy Innocents’ had four athletes sign in December starting with swimmer Abby Pilkenton (North Carolina State) and soccer player Ryan Schewe (Georgetown University). Lacrosse players Patton Mooney (Sewanee: The University of the South) and Leighton Dickson (Rhodes College) also signed with their respective schools.
Two Westminster football players signed in February, with Will Benton choosing Southern Methodist University and Will Hallmark picking Furman University.
Westminster also had six athletes sign in December, including soccer players Alex Wagner (Vanderbilt University), Maggie Graham (Duke University) and Riley Patton (Davidson College). Two athletes signed with the University of Georgia in Parks Harber (baseball) and Zachary Roe (cross country/track and field). Ggolfer David Dickey signed with Furman.
Riverwood had six athletes including three baseball players in Josh Peljovich (Colby College), Chase Engelhard (Tulane University) and Jason Miller (East Georgia State College). Other Raiders playing at the collegiate level will be volleyball player Kaylah Jackson (Austin Peay State University), tennis player Davis Esslinger (Lafayette College) and track and field athlete Jadaja Baxter (University of South Florida).
Galloway had two signees in volleyball player Madeline Telford (Louisiana State University) and baseball player Adam Smith (Nova Southeastern University).
Lovett track and field athlete Jackson Borden signed with Georgia Tech, and football player Blaine McAllister with Princeton University.
Pace had four players sign, starting with volleyball players Sasha Ratliff (University of San Diego) and Dominique Turner (Marshall University). Cross country athlete Sam Adams signed with the University of Georgia, and equestrian athlete Lauren Stebbins with Baylor University. George Adams will run cross country for the University of Pennsylvania, volleyball player Ada Jade Agoli will attend Brown University, lacrosse player Claire Wierman will attend Williams College and Mbiti Williams will play football at the U.S. Naval Academy.
Mount Vernon baseball player Alex VanLandingham will attend New York University.
