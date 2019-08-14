Editor’s note: The Super Eight group was selected based on nominations from the area’s coaches and each players’ 2018 statistics and potential for having an even bigger role this year.
Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’
Class: senior
Position: running back/defensive lineman
Height: 6-0
Weight: 220
Last season: rushed for a team-high 1,625 yards and 25 touchdowns on 240 carries without a fumble
Athletics: also on the varsity wrestling and track and field teams at Holy Innocents’
Community/off the field: visited New Zealand this summer with the Student Diplomacy program at Holy Innocents’; also a member of the school’s Global Citizenship and Building Student Unity organizations.
Favorite class: algebra
College: undecided; has offers from Dartmouth, Columbia, Cornell and Brown
Blaine McAllister, Lovett
Class: senior
Position: quarterback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 205
Last season: had a team-high 2,232 total yards and 24 touchdowns
Community/off the field: Member of the Young Men’s Service League
Favorite classes: AP government and intro economics
College: Princeton
Jonathan Hammond, Mount Vernon
Class: senior
Position: tight end/defensive lineman
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Last season: served as the team’s top lineman on an offense that averaged 30.08 points per contest, the second-highest average in school history
Athletics: on the school’s wrestling team along with track and field as a thrower
Community/off the field: Enjoys art specifically design and imagery
Favorite class: math
College: undecided
Wiley Hartley, North Atlanta
Class: senior
Position: quarterback
Height: 6-3
Weight: 185
Last season: amassed team-high 2,070 total yards and 23 touchdowns
Athletics: A pitcher on the school’s baseball team
Community/off the field: plays guitar
Favorite class: English
College: undecided
Neriyan Brown, North Springs
Class: senior
Position: defensive back
Height: 6-1
Weight: 172
Last season: had 34 tackles and a team-high four interceptions
Athletics: plays center fielder for the school’s baseball team
Community/off the field: member of the Black Rhinos Mentoring Program, National Society of High School Scholars and Top Teens of America organization
Favorite classes: AP statistics and calculus
College: undecided
Mbiti Williams, Pace
Class: senior
Position: defensive back/wide receiver
Height: 5-10
Weight: 165
Last season: had 22 tackles and a team-high four interceptions
Athletics: plays on school’s lacrosse team as a defensive midfielder
Community/off the field: plans to become an orthopedic surgeon; serves as a counselor/peer leader at Pace Camp.
Favorite classes: math and science
College: Navy
Kyle Kennard, Riverwood
Class: senior
Position: defensive lineman/outside linebacker
Height: 6-5
Weight: 223
Last season: had 56 tackles and eight sacks
Athletics: plays on the school’s basketball team as a forward
Community/off the field: member of the dance team and sings in the choir at World Changers Church
Favorite class: U.S. history
College: Georgia Tech
Paul Weathington, Westminster
Class: senior
Position: running back/linebacker
Height: 6-1
Weight: 205
Last season: had a team-high 1,069 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns
Athletics: plays on school’s lacrosse team as a midfielder
Community/off the field: member of Young Life and Peachtree Road United Methodist Church
Favorite classes: math and science
College: Princeton (for lacrosse)
