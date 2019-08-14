Editor’s note: The Super Eight group was selected based on nominations from the area’s coaches and each players’ 2018 statistics and potential for having an even bigger role this year.

081419_MNS_Super_8_Holy_Innocents_Michael_Cox_4 Michael Cox
Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’

Michael Cox, Holy Innocents’

Class: senior

Position: running back/defensive lineman

Height: 6-0

Weight: 220

Last season: rushed for a team-high 1,625 yards and 25 touchdowns on 240 carries without a fumble

Athletics: also on the varsity wrestling and track and field teams at Holy Innocents’

Community/off the field: visited New Zealand this summer with the Student Diplomacy program at Holy Innocents’; also a member of the school’s Global Citizenship and Building Student Unity organizations.

Favorite class: algebra

College: undecided; has offers from Dartmouth, Columbia, Cornell and Brown

081419_MNS_Super_8_Lovett_Blaine_McAllister_1
Blaine McAllister, Lovett

Blaine McAllister, Lovett

Class: senior

Position: quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 205

Last season: had a team-high 2,232 total yards and 24 touchdowns

Community/off the field: Member of the Young Men’s Service League

Favorite classes: AP government and intro economics

College: Princeton

081419_MNS_Super_8_Mount_Vernon_Jonathan_Hammond_3 Jonathan Hammond
Jonathan Hammond, Mount Vernon

Jonathan Hammond, Mount Vernon

Class: senior

Position: tight end/defensive lineman

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

Last season: served as the team’s top lineman on an offense that averaged 30.08 points per contest, the second-highest average in school history

Athletics: on the school’s wrestling team along with track and field as a thrower

Community/off the field: Enjoys art specifically design and imagery

Favorite class: math

College: undecided

081419_MNS_Super_8_North_Atlanta_Wiley_Hartley_2 Wiley Hartley
Wiley Hartley, North Atlanta

Wiley Hartley, North Atlanta

Class: senior

Position: quarterback

Height: 6-3

Weight: 185

Last season: amassed team-high 2,070 total yards and 23 touchdowns

Athletics: A pitcher on the school’s baseball team

Community/off the field: plays guitar

Favorite class: English

College: undecided

081419_MNS_Super_8_North_Springs_Neriyan_Brown_4 Neriyan Brown
Neriyan Brown, North Springs

Neriyan Brown, North Springs

Class: senior

Position: defensive back

Height: 6-1

Weight: 172

Last season: had 34 tackles and a team-high four interceptions

Athletics: plays center fielder for the school’s baseball team

Community/off the field: member of the Black Rhinos Mentoring Program, National Society of High School Scholars and Top Teens of America organization

Favorite classes: AP statistics and calculus

College: undecided

081419_MNS_Super_8_Pace Academy_Mbiti_Williams_2 Mbiti Williams
Mbiti Williams, Pace

Mbiti Williams, Pace

Class: senior

Position: defensive back/wide receiver

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165

Last season: had 22 tackles and a team-high four interceptions

Athletics: plays on school’s lacrosse team as a defensive midfielder

Community/off the field: plans to become an orthopedic surgeon; serves as a counselor/peer leader at Pace Camp.

Favorite classes: math and science

College: Navy

081419_MNS_Super_8_Riverwood_Kyle_Kennard_2 Kyle Kennard
Kyle Kennard, Riverwood

Kyle Kennard, Riverwood

Class: senior

Position: defensive lineman/outside linebacker

Height: 6-5

Weight: 223

Last season: had 56 tackles and eight sacks

Athletics: plays on the school’s basketball team as a forward

Community/off the field: member of the dance team and sings in the choir at World Changers Church

Favorite class: U.S. history

College: Georgia Tech

081419_MNS_Super_8_Westminster_Paul_Weathington_2 Paul Weathington
Paul Weathington, Westminster

Paul Weathington, Westminster

Class: senior

Position: running back/linebacker

Height: 6-1

Weight: 205

Last season: had a team-high 1,069 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns

Athletics: plays on school’s lacrosse team as a midfielder

Community/off the field: member of Young Life and Peachtree Road United Methodist Church

Favorite classes: math and science

College: Princeton (for lacrosse)

