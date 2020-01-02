The calendar has turned and a new year as begun as local basketball programs prime themselves for region play.
The Lovett boys’ team extended its winning streak to six games with a 66-56 win over McIntosh in College Park Dec. 20. The Lions host Pace Jan. 10 in Region 5AAA doubleheader.
The Knights’ boys squad earned an 83-65 victory over Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tennessee) at the NXT LVL Hoops Fest in Nashville Dec. 30. Pace also defeated Cobb County's Mount Bethel Christian 86-39 at the event Dec. 28. Matthew Cleveland was named to the all-tournament team for the Knights.
The Pace girls’ team also won its final contest of its holiday event, which was the Dragonfire Tournament in Memphis. The Knights defeated Memphis Academy of Health Sciences 49-35 Dec. 29. Lovett’s girls team dropped its contest to Jonesboro 53-36 in College Park Dec. 21.
The Westminster girls’ team picked up a 54-39 victory over Battle Ground Academy (Tennessee) at the Battle of Buckhead event in Atlanta Dec. 30. The Wildcats will host North Atlanta Jan. 10. The Warriors’ girls team earned a 40-31 home win over Centennial in Region 7AAAAAA play Dec. 14.
The Wildcats’ boys team looks to rebound from a 60-42 defeat to Cherokee in Marietta Dec. 30. Westminster’s squad will also face North Atlanta Jan. 10. The Warriors’ boys' team defeated Overton (Tennessee) 58-35 Dec. 21.
Galloway’s boys' team picked up a 59-42 victory over Athens Academy in the Battle of Buckhead Dec. 30, led by a team-high 22 points and 10 rebounds from Anthony Arrington for a double-double. Will Winn posted 13 points for the Scots.
Galloway’s girls' team dropped its home contest to Greenforest 66-57 at the same event. Both Scots’ programs will host Holy Innocents’ Jan. 10 in a Region 5A doubleheader.
The Golden Bears saw their girls' team defeat Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 64-46 Dec. 30 at home in the Big South Shootout. Jillian Hollingshead had a team-high 16 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double. Teammate Rachel Suttle has 14 points and nine rebounds and Charlsie Birkel added 10 points.
The Holy Innocents’ boys' team fell to Centennial 68-62 the same day at the Shootout despite 20 points from Garrison Powell and 16 points from Justin Wilson.
Wesleyan’s boys' team defeated Darlington 59-36 in Atlanta Dec. 30. The Wolves’ girls' squad picked up a 66-52 victory against Carrollton at the Big South Shootout. Wesleyan hosts Paideia Jan. 10 for a Region 5A doubleheader.
Mount Vernon saw its boys’ team defeat Forest Park 72-64 at the South Atlanta Invitational Dec. 28. Alex Morge had a team-high 17 points along with eight rebounds in the victory. Andrew Douglas (14 points), Jordan Wicker (13 points) and Chase Clemmons (12 points) also scored in double figures. The Mustangs’ girls' team won at Pinecrest 36-28 Dec. 27.
The Mustangs visit Atlanta Classical Jan. 10 for a doubleheader.
Atlanta International had its girls’ team pick up a 44-12 Region 5A home win over Strong Rock Christian Dec. 13, led by eight points from Sophia Hoffmann and Uni Valdivieso-Wooldridge. The Eagles’ boys' team also defeated Strong Rock the same day by the score of 58-48. Atlanta International hosts Weber for a region doubleheader Jan. 9.
The Riverwood boys’ team defeated North Cobb 58-51 at the Campbell Holiday Classic in Smyrna Dec. 28. The Raiders’ girls' team fell to South Cobb 55-48 the same day at the same event. Both Riverwood teams visit Carver (Atlanta) in a Region 6AAAAA doubleheader Jan. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.