The Georgia High School Association's basketball state playoffs have begun with many local programs competing for a championship.
The boys’ state playoffs include Pace, which is in the Class 3A quarterfinals. The Knights, who are the top seed from Region 5AAA, opened the tournament with an 80-37 home win over North Hall Feb. 15, led by a game-high 22 points from Matthew Cleveland and 14 by teammate Josh Reed. Cole Middleton grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Pace followed it up with a 61-32 home victory against Beach Feb. 19. The Knights will face either Westside (Macon) or Monroe Area in the quarters.
Lovett saw its season conclude with a first-round 71-70 defeat at Greater Atlanta Christian in Class 3A action Feb. 14. Westminster also fell the same day to Cherokee Bluff in its first-round game 61-51.
Three local boys’ teams are in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs. Woodward, the top seed from Region 4AAAA, won its first-round home contest to Spalding 77-46 Feb. 15. Four War Eagles scored in double figures, led by a game-high 24 points from Walker Kessler, who also had eight rebounds, five blocks and five steals. The War Eagles will host Madison County in the second round.
St. Pius X, the top seed from Region 8AAAA, opened the playoffs with an 86-48 home win over Pickens Feb. 14. The Golden Lions will host West Laurens in the second round. Marist won its first-round road contest against Chapel Hill 52-51 Feb. 15 and will next visit Cross Creek.
Riverwood, the top seed from Region 6AAAAA, won its first-round game to Loganville 79-72 in Class 5A action Feb. 14. The Raiders dropped their second-round contest to Dutchtown 59-55 Feb. 19.
The Class A Private bracket includes Holy Innocents’, which won its first-round contest at Hebron Christian 79-58 Feb. 14. The Golde Bears were led by a game-high 26 points and seven assists from Justin Wilson along with 20 points by Garrison Powell. Holy Innocents’ visits Savannah Country Day in the second round.
Galloway won its first-round home contest to Whitefield 51-44 Feb. 15. Anthony Arrington posted a team-high 22 points for the Scots in victory. Galloway fell at Greenforest 59-49 Feb. 19.
The girls’ tournament includes Holy Innocents’, which is the second overall seed in the Class A Private competition. The Golden Bears received a first-round bye and defeated Galloway 69-34 at home in second-round action Feb. 19. Jillian Hollingshead had a team-high 17 points and nine rebounds while teammates Jada Farrell (12 points) and Rachel Suttle (10 points) also had standout performances for Holy Innocents’m which hosts Eagle's Landing Christian in the quarterfinals. Galloway won its first-round game against Savannah Christian 60-39 Feb. 14.
Wesleyan also received a first-round bye as the fifth overall seed. The Wolves defeated Trinity Christian 69-27 in the second round at home Feb. 19. Wesleyan visits Stratford in the quarterfinals.
Two local teams were in the Class 3A playoffs. Pace saw its season conclude with a 58-46 road contest to North Hall and Westminster dropped its home game to Fannin County 54-45 Feb. 14.
Woodward is in the Class 4A quarterfinals following a 55-41 home victory over West Laurens in the first round and a 56-46 second-round road victory against St. Pius X Feb. 19. Sydney Bowles had a game-high 27 points and nine rebounds for the War Eagles in the latter win. Woodward, the third seed from Region 4AAAA, visits Carver (Columbus) in the quarterfinals. Marist fell at home to Americus-Sumter 33-32 Feb. 19 in the second round.
Riverwood won its first-round home contest to Clarke Central 56-55 in Class 5A action. The Raiders, who are the second seed from Region 6AAAAA, visit Eagle's Landing in the second round.
Results of all quarterfinal games and some second-round contests were not available at the Neighbor's deadline.
