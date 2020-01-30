The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) swimming and diving state championships will take place at the Georgia Tech Aquatic Center in Midtown Feb. 6 through 8, with several local teams and athletes competing for titles.
Pace held its Last Chance Invitational Jan. 24 and 25 with many local swimmers looking to reach qualifying times for the state meet.
Lovett saw freshman Madison King have a personal-best time in the 500-yard freestyle to reach state. The Lions’ other qualifiers included senior Brett Hull in the 50 freestyle, junior Cameron Colavito in the 100 freestyle along with senior Pross Watts and freshman Katherine O’Brien in the 100 breaststroke. Other individual swimmers who have qualified include senior Blaise Achecar, junior Avery Bargeron as well as sophomore Russell Overly. Lovett will also have three divers in senior Cole Arndt, junior Harrison Clifton and freshman Molly Bradbury at the state meet.
“Our swim and dive season has gone very well,” Lions coach Nolan Morris said. “We have a balance of swimmers from ninth grade to 12th grade, so our older athletes can act as role models and lead the way for our younger athletes. Our focus each season is training athletes to become better swimmers and divers, learning how to be a part of a team and becoming more accomplished by improving qualifying times and earning entry into the state meet. After the state championships, we hope to have broken several school records and placed multiple athletes on the podium.”
Holy Innocents’ had a strong showing at the Pace meet. Diver Spencer Pearson, the defending state champion, won the meet while teammate Jules Ford placed second. Sterling Hartrich won the 200 freestyle to qualify for state. Other Golden Bears swimmers in Sydney Sprayberry (200 individual medley), Maddie Poch (200 freestyle) and Abigail Wells (100 backstroke) also had a strong showing in the meet ahead of state competition.
Pace will have several athletics at the state meet starting with junior All-American diver Elizabeth Kaye, the two-time defending champion. Senior Erin Hood will be in multiple individual events and three relays. Other female swimmers at state will be senior Meghan McMillin and junior Amalie Little. Freshmen Barrett Hight and Carter Freudenstein along with senior Jason Rosenbloum and junior Rivers Graham will be in the boys’ competition for the Knights.
“Our season is going quite well,” Pace coach John Ague said. “I am very pleased with all the hard work and looking forward to the state meet.”
Whitefield will have four individual participants at the state meet, starting with three swimmers: sophomore Amanda King and freshmen Cassie Bradley and Ari Marreno. Junior diver Avery Fassnacht will also be participating.
Wesleyan has 17 total athletes who will be at the state meet, led by boys’ swimmers Colton Villa, Christopher Harrell and Jack Godfrey along with diver Jacob Price. The girls’ team includes Hannah Wasmuth, Carson Schiller and Caroline Stewart.
Marist will have 31 swimmers at the meet, led by seniors Quinn Harron, Joey Glennon, Mariana Coronado and Cale Lennon along with Ryan Childs and Alex Mathieson. The War Eagles also have senior divers Bella Mraz and Katie Malloy in the competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.