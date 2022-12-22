Several Northside volleyball standouts were among the players selected to the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams.
Class AAAA state champion Pace Academy led the way on the AAAA team, with junior Grace Agolli selected as player of the year and Cat Monroe as coach of the year.
Other Pace players chosen were senior Briea Craft and juniors Ellie Siskin and Dhru Lalaji, along with Lovett junior Emma Duffield and Westminster junior Ellie Myers. Lovett junior Kennedy Campbell was an honorable mention selection.
Monroe, in her first season as Pace coach, along with Agolli, Craft, Siskin and Lalaji led the Knights (42-1) to their sixth consecutive state championship, while Duffield and Campbell helped lead Lovett (27-9) to a runner-up finish in AAAA and Myers was a key player for Westminster (25-22), which advanced to the second round of the AAAA tournament.
St. Pius X junior Isa Boyd was selected to the AAAAAA team, with St. Pius senior Nina Shaw a honorable mention selection.
Boyd and Shaw played key roles for St. Pius (36-9), which advanced to the AAAAAA quarterfinals.
Wesleyan senior Lauren Van Wie was named to the AAA team, while Wesleyan junior Avery Daum was chosen to the honorable mention category. Van Wie and Daum led the Wolves to the AAA quarterfinals.
Whitefield Academy sophomore Elizabeth Cella was selected to the Class A team.
Pace’s Academy’s Craft and Wesleyan’s Van Wie were also named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-American team, which is comprised solely of senior players.
Craft, who has committed to play college volleyball at Memphis, was a third-team selection, while Wesleyan’s Van Wie — a Pennsylvania commitment — was an honorable mention choice.
Craft and Van Wie were also named to the all-senior American Volleyball Coaches Region 3 team, along with three St. Pius players — Shaw, Kelly Stevenson and Abby Williams — as well as Westminster’s Carleigh Franklin and Marist’s Faith Henley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.