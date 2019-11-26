The conclusion of the prep football regular season has brought about the announcement of all-region teams throughout the state.
The All-Region 6AAAAA team includes players from Riverwood and North Springs. Raiders head coach Robert Edwards was named the region’s Coach of the Year after leading the team to a program-record 11 wins and its first region title in school history, which dates back to 1971.
Riverwood defensive end/tight end Jonathan Brown was named the Most Valuable Player after posting 47 tackles, including 20 sacks, on defense and two touchdown catches on offense. Raiders wide receiver Austin Simmons was on the first-team offense, while lineman Kuntrevious Forbes, linebackers Tyson Young and Jaeden Patterson and defensive backs Khalil Anderson and Zach Cigelske were on the first team defense.
The second team offense featured Riverwood players Quinterio Lawson (running back), Elijah Kirby (athlete) and Malcolm Stewart (offensive line). Raiders defensive lineman Kyle Kennard was on the second team defense.
North Springs quarterback Santino Gaudreau was named the Newcomer of the Year on offense after throwing for 15 touchdowns this season. Spartans offensive lineman Cris Baldo was on the first team offense, and defensive linemen Kenny Bukasa and Hampton Chappell were on the second team defense.
The All-Region 5AAA team featured players from Lovett, Westminster and Pace.
Lions quarterback Blaine McAllister was on the offense after throwing for 1,740 yards and 20 touchdowns and also having eight rushing TDs this season. Teammate Collin Goldberg made the squad as well at wide receiver after having five touchdown catches in 2019.
Westminster had four players on the offense in linemen Charlie Wickcliffe and Kiran Gaddie as well as tight end Holden Staes and athlete Will Hallmark. Wildcat defenders on the team were lineman Sean Rolle and linebacker Lowell Jones. Special teamers in placekicker Alex Baccherra and punter Connor Weselman were also all-region selections.
Pace was also represented on the all-region team by wide receiver Jayden Thomas on offense and defensive back Mbidi Williams on defense.
The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has announced the new region alignments for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years for athletics after they were approved by its board of trustees Nov. 25.
Class A again has been officially separated into two separate classifications, Public and Private. Region 2A Private will feature Whitefield. Region 5A Private includes Atlanta International, Galloway, Holy Innocents’, Mount Vernon and Wesleyan. Holy Innocents’ and Wesleyan’s appeal to move up a classification to Class 2A was denied. Weber was assigned to Region 6A Private. Atlanta Classical will be in Region 6A Public.
Lovett and Pace will move down a classification to Class 2A. They share the same region in 6AA. The Knights’ program was initially assigned to Class A Private during reclassification but won its appeal to move up to Class 2A.
Westminster will stay in Class 3A and assigned to Region 5AAA. Marist also stays in its original classification in Class 4A, housing itself in Region 6AAAA.
Woodward and St. Pius X have moved up to Class 5A. The War Eagles will be in Region 3AAAAA and the Golden Lions have been assigned to Region 5AAAAA. North Springs stays in Class 5A and is in Region 6AAAAA.
Riverwood has moved up to Class 6A and is in Region 7AAAAAA. North Atlanta stays in its same classification and joins Region 4AAAAAA.
