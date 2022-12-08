A large contingent of football players from Marist, North Atlanta, Riverwood and St. Pius X have been honored for their accomplishments on the gridiron in the 2022 season with their selection to the All-Region 4AAAAAA team.
North Atlanta won two of the three top awards, with senior quarterback Trey Lennon selected as offensive player of the year and Jamie Aull as coach of the year. St. Pius X senior defensive back Jack Tchienchou was named defensive player of the year.
Marist had four players named on offense — junior running back Joseph Pizzo and senior offensive linemen Peyton Lamb, Kevin McDonald and Drew Prieto.
Riverwood had three players on offense — senior tight end Levi Linowes, senior running back Walter Evans and sophomore offensive lineman Sean Poret.
North Atlanta featured two offensive players — senior wide receiver Jamie O’Kelley and senior offensive lineman Tyree Myles — while St. Pius offensive lineman Jack Woods was the only other local player named to the team on offense.
Marist had three of its players selected on defense — junior defensive lineman Luke Harpring, junior defensive back Casey Comerford and senior linebacker Colin Hare, while North Atlanta also featured three defensive players — sophomore defensive lineman Chase Linton, junior defensive back Xaden Benson and junior linebacker Connor Hughes.
St. Pius senior linebacker Shug Bentley and sophomore defensive back Wesley Ingham were also named to the team on defense, along with Riverwood senior defensive lineman Zion Patillo.
Northside also players swept the honors in the specialist category with Marist senior kicker Harrison Feldman, Marist senior punter Ripp Perez and North Atlanta senior kick returner DeShawn Merritt.
St. Pius X had 12 players named to the honorable mention category — seniors Brendan Nerbonne, Charles Weick, Jack Galvez, Jack Geeslin, Liam Whitlark, Mason Rudder, Nick Karas, Kevin Beirne and Zach Inskeep and juniors Jack Mount, Nathan Altieri and Will McBride.
North Atlanta's honorable mention players include seniors Randolph Smith, Carl Murray, Charlie Grier and Hunter Davis and juniors Caleb Ash, Dalyn Caldwell and Darius Malcolm, Jr.
Riverwood's senior Gage Dwyer, juniors Jackson Davis, Jay Green and K.J. McRae and freshman Zach Stair were also honorable mentions.
Marist’s four honorable mention selections were seniors Spencer Carnastro and Tyler Moran, junior Jackson Hughes and sophomore Jack Euart.
