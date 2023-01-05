A number of Northside high school football standouts were recognized to be among the best players in Georgia with their selection to the Recruit Georgia All-State teams.
Holy Innocents’ junior defensive lineman Jacobi Murray was named to the Class AAAA All-State team on defense.
Other local players were chosen to the AAAA honorable mention included four from Pace Academy — senior Trovon Baugh and Conner Phelan and juniors Hevin Brown-Shuler and Terrence Kiel. Westminster seniors Jonny Fritz, Josh Brockman and Henry Douglass and sophomore Carson Wilkie also made honorable mention.
Holy Innocents’ seniors Drew Bomar and Henry Reams and junior Zach Jackson, Henry Reams and Drew Bomar and Lovett seniors Noah Claxton and junior Christian Bell were also chosen to the AAAA honorable mention.
In Class AAAAAA, Woodward Academy junior kicker Hudson Hanges was selected on offense, while St. Pius X defensive back senior Jack Tchienchou and Marist senior punter Ripp Perez was chosen on defense.
Woodward also had eight other players named to the AAAAAA honorable mention — seniors Bryce Burnett, Jalen Woods and A.J. Hoffler, juniors Ben Grice, Myles Graham, Andrew Hines and Bradley Smith and sophomore London Merritt.
Also on the AAAAAA honorable mention selections were four North Atlanta players — seniors Trey Lennon, Jamie O’Kelley and Tyree Miles and sophomore Chase Linton and Marist seniors Colin Hare and Kevin McDonald and juniors Luke Harpring and Joseph Pizzo. St. Pius seniors Shug Bentley and Jack Woods and Riverwood senior Levi Linowes were also selected.
Whitefield Academy had two players named to the Class A, Division All-State team on defense — senior linebacker Caleb LaVallee and senior defensive back Ayden Duncanson.
Four more Whitefield players — junior Bo Thompson, seniors Conlon Walker, Merce Relaford and Ian Geffrard and junior Bo Thompson — were selected to the A, Division A honorable mention, along with three Mount Vernon players — senior Michael Hardie and juniors Jonathan Gallinaro and Sam Nazarian.
Wesleyan senior Trent Debow, junior Jamie Tremble and sophomores Ben Brown and Matthew Wright were honorable mention selections in Class AAA.
