SCD at Whitefield 1.jpg

Whitefield's Caleb LaVallee (1) tries to run past Savannah Country Day's Keith James (20) and Kenny Odum (4) as Whitefield's Myles Redding (2) trails in their first-round state Class A Private playoff game Nov. 27, 2020.

 Special Photo

Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs

First round:

Nov. 27:

Class 5A

St. Pius X 31, Loganville 6

Woodward 35, Whitewater 14

Class 3A

Oconee County 21, Westminster 7

Class A Private

Wesleyan 34, Athens Christian 28

Athens Academy 49, Mount Vernon 42 (OT)

George Walton 32, Holy Innocents’ 7

Whitefield 27, Savannah Country Day 21

Nov. 28:

Class 4A

Central (Carroll County) at Marist

Class 2A

Lovett at Pepperell

Pace at Fannin County

