Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs
First round:
Nov. 27:
Class 5A
St. Pius X 31, Loganville 6
Woodward 35, Whitewater 14
Class 3A
Oconee County 21, Westminster 7
Class A Private
Wesleyan 34, Athens Christian 28
Athens Academy 49, Mount Vernon 42 (OT)
George Walton 32, Holy Innocents’ 7
Whitefield 27, Savannah Country Day 21
Nov. 28:
Class 4A
Central (Carroll County) at Marist
Class 2A
Lovett at Pepperell
Pace at Fannin County
