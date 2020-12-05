whitefield at trinity 03.jpg Myles Redding Bryce Wilcox

Whitefield's Myles Redding (2) runs past Trinity Christian's Bryce Wilcox (24) during their second-round playoff game Dec. 4, 2020.

 Special Photo

Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs

Second round:

Dec. 4:

Class 5A

Cartersville 31, St. Pius X 19

Warner Robins 30, Woodward 7

Class 4A

Marist 24, Flowery Branch 0

Class 2A

Callaway 16, Lovett 9

Class A Private

Wesleyan 20, North Cobb Christian 17

Trinity Christian 54, Whitefield 13

