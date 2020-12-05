Georgia High School Association (GHSA) playoffs
Second round:
Dec. 4:
Class 5A
Cartersville 31, St. Pius X 19
Warner Robins 30, Woodward 7
Class 4A
Marist 24, Flowery Branch 0
Class 2A
Callaway 16, Lovett 9
Class A Private
Wesleyan 20, North Cobb Christian 17
Trinity Christian 54, Whitefield 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.