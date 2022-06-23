A number of Northside high school golfers were honored for their outstanding 2022 seasons as they were selected to the Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association’s All-State team.
Westminster led the way in Class AAA as Jessy Young and William Love were named the girls’ and boys’ players of the year.
Young won the individual title and helped lead Westminster to a runner-up finish at the AAA state girls’ tournament, while Love finished tied for fourth individually to help the Wildcats win the AAA boys’ team championship.
Love was among four Wildcats chosen for the AAA boys’ team, along with Harris Barth, Price Miller and Matthew Young. Barth was state runner-up individually, while Miller was third and Young was tied for fourth with Love in the AAA state boys’ tournament
Jessy Young was joined by Westminster teammate Kyra Dube on the AAA girls’ squad.
State champion Lovett featured three players on the Class AA boys’ team, with Zidan Ajani, who finished tied for third at the state tournament and Brady Rackley, an eighth-place finisher, chosen for the main team and Jack Shaifer an honorable mention selection.
Lovett also had two players named to the AA girls’ team with two players who led the Lions to the AA girls’ team title — third-place individual finisher Blair Maner and ninth-place finisher Alicia Kim — among the honorees.
St. Pius X players Shaun Cook, a fourth-place state finisher, and Carter Loflin were named to the Class AAAAA boys’ team, with Woodward Academy’s Glover Amick, a fifth-place finisher, an honorable mention choice.
St. Pius teammates Elizabeth Sullivan and Neve Thanner were chosen to the AAAAA girls’ team, along with Woodward’s Aly Francis. Sullivan finished third, while Francis was fourth and Thanner sixth at the AAAAA girls’ tournament.
In Class A Private, Holy Innocents’ Haven Ward – a third-place state finisher -- and Atlanta International’s Nora Anderson – an eighth-place finisher -- were named to the girls’ team, while Holy Innocents’ Colin Edwards – an eighth-place finisher in the boys’ state tournament -- was an honorable mention selection on the boys’ team.
In Class AAAA, Marist’s Paris Adams – who finished 10th individually in the state tournament -- was chosen for the girls’ team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.