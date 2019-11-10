The prep football state playoffs are here with several local programs positioning itself for a spot in the postseason, which begins Nov. 15.
Some local playoff teams' opponents have not been determined yet.
Pace finished its regular season with five wins and a fourth-place finish in the Region 5AAA standings, which means it visits Greater Atlanta Christian to open the Class 3A playoffs. The Knights earned a 41-14 region home win over Towers Nov. 1, led by a team-high 159 rushing yards and three touchdowns from Justin Johnson. Quantaves Gaskins and Sam Harris each had a rushing TD, while Evan Smith-Rooks threw a touchdown pass to Jack Jacoby.
Lovett will also be in the Class 3A playoffs out of the same region. The Lions secured its spot with a 48-20 region win at Redan Nov. 1, led by a team-high 7.5 tackles from Cole Pisowicz. Wade Shepherd intercepted a pass for Lovett as well. Offensively, Henry Beery rushed for a game-high 188 yards and three touchdowns in the win, while teammate Blaine McAllister posted four touchdowns, three passing and one rushing, in the victory. Collin Goldberg caught two touchdowns and Charlie Hoke had one TD catch from McAllister.
Westminster rounds out local programs from the region in the Class 3A playoffs.The Wildcats won at region opponent Stone Mountain 17-6 Nov. 1 to secure its spot.
The Class 4A playoffs will include Woodward, which clinched the Region 4AAAA title with a 42-8 home win over North Clayton Nov. 1. Mike Wright rushed for three touchdowns, while teammate Jacorrei Turner had a touchdown reception on offense and seven tackles on defense for the War Eagles.
Marist is also postseason-bound in Class 4A. The War Eagles dropped its first contest of the season at home against Blessed Trinity 33-30 in triple overtime Nov. 1. Connor Cigelske had 229 total yards and two rushing touchdowns in the loss.
Riverwood earned the Region 6AAAAA title and a top seed in the Class 5A playoffs with a 28-7 home win over Grady Nov. 1. It's the first region title in program history. Elijah Kirby rushed for a game-high 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Avery Smith threw two touchdown passes, one each to Tyler Rowe and Donovan Logan, in the victory. Riverwood’s defense was dominant in holding Grady to only 159 total yards and amassing 15 sacks, led by five from Kyle Kennard.
North Atlanta took a major step in qualification for the Class 6A playoffs with a 44-0 home win over Centennial in Region 7AAAAAA action Nov. 1. T.K Mack rushed for a game-high 385 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries in the victory. Tre’ Mason had two rushing TDs on offense, and teammate Armani Hodges posted a team-high eight tackles on defense for the Warriors.
The Class A Private playoff participants are determined by a statewide power poll without factoring in region play compared to the other classifications. There are still some teams with strong overall records that give them strong probability of postseason play.
Holy Innocents’ won its ninth game of the season with a 56-14 victory at Landmark Christian Nov. 1. Matt Davis rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns while teammate Michael Cox had 131 yards on the ground and two touchdowns. The victory did clinch the Region 5A title for the Golden Bears, the program's first region title since 2009.
Staying in the region, Wesleyan earned its seventh win of the year in a 45-13 home victory against Strong Rock Nov. 1. J.C. French threw for a game-high 310 yards and had six touchdowns, five passing and one rushing, in the win. Cooper Blauser and Micah Smith each had two TD receptions. Cardo Gottlich had a team-high 12 tackles on defense for the Wolves.
Other results from Nov. 1 included Banneker defeating North Springs 23-22, Eagle’s Landing Christian over Mount Vernon 56-3 and Whitefield falling to Fellowship Christian 31-9.
