Several Northside teams will compete in one of the biggest regular season high school cross country meets in the state at the Alexander/Asics Invitational at Bouckaert Farms in Fairburn Oct. 1.
Atlanta International, Holy Spirit Prep, Marist, North Atlanta, Pace Academy, Mount Vernon, Westminster, Whitefield Academy and Woodward Academy will go up against some of the best teams in the state as well as the Southeast.
In the Championship Girls’ division, Pace Academy – last year’s runner-up – North Atlanta – the third-place finisher a year ago – Marist and Westminster are among the top challengers to defending champion Bolles of Jacksonville, Florida for the team title.
Marist junior Ruby Little and Pace junior Caroline Hood are among the top contenders for the girls’ individual title, along with defending champion Jillian Candelino of Bolles.
Little had the fastest time in the state among the girls this season as of Sept. 22, running a time of 17 minutes, 39.32 seconds at the Warpath Invitational in Canton Sept. 17, while Hood — who was the runner-up to Candelino last year — had the second-fastest time of 17:52.21 at the North Georgia Championships in Jefferson Aug. 27.
North Atlanta junior Catherine Townsend and Westminster senior Palmer Walstad are among the other contenders in the Championship Girls race.
In the Championship Boys race, North Atlanta, Marist, Westminster, Whitefield Academy and Pace Academy are expected to be among the contenders for the team title.
Marist sophomore Tommy Latham is the favorite for the Championship Boys’ individual title, while Whitefield Academy senior Taylor Wade is also expected to contend for top honors.
Latham had the fastest boys time in the state as of Sept. 22, recording a mark of 15:10.71 at the Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Ala. Sept. 16, while Wade ran the fifth-fastest time of 15:28.66 at Bob Blastow in Whitesburg Aug. 27.
Westminster juniors Joseph Jacquot and Esfan Daya and North Atlanta runners junior Sumner Kirsch and senior Truman Thompson are also vying for top spots in the Championship Boys race.
