Most of Northside’s high school cross country teams will be present as they compete at the Wingfoot Cross Country Classic, which is held by the Atlanta Track Club, at Sam Smith Park in Cartersville Sept. 23 and 24.
Atlanta Girls School, Atlanta International, Holy Innocents’, Marist, North Atlanta, North Springs, Pace Academy, Riverwood, St. Pius X, Westminster, Wesleyan, Whitefield Academy and Woodward Academy will be among the 85 schools that will compete.
Marist will be back to defend its team title in the Championship Girls race — which will be held Sept. 23 at 9:25 p.m. — and will face stiff competition from local rivals Pace Academy — which finished third last year — and St. Pius X, a fourth-place finisher in 2021.
Marist junior Ruby Little will try to defend her Championship Girls individual title, with Pace Academy junior and last year’s runner-up Caroline Hood expected to be the other top contender.
Hood has the fastest time in the state this season as of Sept. 15, running 17 minutes, 52.21 seconds at the North Georgia Championships Aug. 27, while Little has the second-fastest time with 18:16.57 at the AT&T Starr’s Mill Panther Cross Country Meet Sept. 3.
Other contenders in the Championship Girls race are St. Pius senior Grace Von Biberstein and North Atlanta junior Catherine Townsend, while Riverwood senior Alexa Hoppenfeld and North Springs senior Lottie Chappell are among the other contenders for top spots.
In the Championship Boys race on Sept. 24 at 9:05 p.m., Westminster and Marist are among the top contenders, while St. Pius and North Atlanta will also aim for top spots.
Holy Innocents’ senior Joe Sapone will be back to defend his Championship Boys individual crown, while Westminster juniors Joseph Jacquot and Esfan Daya, North Atlanta seniors Truman Thompson and Sumner Kirsch and Whitefield Academy senior Taylor Wade are also expected to contend.
