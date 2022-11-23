A number of Northside cross country standouts were chosen among the best runners in the Atlanta area as they were selected to the Atlanta Track Club’s Powerade All-Metro team at an awards banquet Nov. 17.
The All-Metro cross country awards have been presented by the Atlanta Track Club since 1964, with runners earning spots on the team based on their performances at the state cross country championships in Carrollton Nov. 4 and 5 and major meets against other All-Metro contenders.
Marist sophomore Tommy Latham led the way among the local contingent after being selected boys’ runner of the year.
Latham earned the top honors among the boys after winning the Class AAAAAA boys’ individual title at the state meet.
The Marist sophomore won the AAAAAA boys’ race with a time of 15 minutes, 58.17 seconds, which was the fastest time among the boys in all classifications at the state meet. He also won the Region 4AAAAAA meet in Acworth Oct. 22 (15:34.26) and finished second at the Coach Wood Invitational in Whitesburg with a personal-best time of 14:56.81.
"We're very proud of Tommy and his accomplishments this season," Marist coach Matt McMurray said. "He's a humble, kind individual who balances his talent with a genuine care for his teammates. There were some remarkable athletes named to the All-Metro team, and I know Tommy was honored to be recognized amongst them."
Latham was joined on the boys’ first team by Holy Innocents’ senior Joe Sapone and Whitefield Academy senior Taylor Wade.
Sapone, a University of North Carolina commitment for cross country and track and field, finished second in Class AAAA (16:22.10) at the state meet. He won every other race he competed, winning the boys’ individual title at the Region 6AAAA meet at Westminster Oct. 25 (15:42.28) and finished first at the Coach Wood Invitational in Whitesburg Oct. 15 with a personal-best time of 14:56.52.
Wade, a Georgia Tech commitment for cross country and track, narrowly missed out on winning the Class A, Division I boys’ title with a runner-up finish and a time of 16:36.03, finishing less than a second behind champion Luke Churchwell of Bleckley County (16:35.98).
Westminster senior Palmer Walstad earned a spot on the girls’ first team and was joined by St. Pius X senior Hannah Schemmel and Marist junior Ruby Little.
Walstad earned her position by winning the AAAA girls’ title at the state meet with a time of 19:08.38 as well as winning the Region 6AAAA girls’ crown (19:41.16).
Schemmel won the AAAAAA girls’ championship (19:12.92), finishing ahead of third-place Little (19:31.92). Little (18:15.83) won the 4AAAAAA girls title (18:15.83) – placing ahead of runner-up Schemmel (18:30.30) – while also running a personal-best time of 17:39.32 to win the Warpath Invitational in Canton Sept. 17.
Boys’ second-team selections included Westminster juniors Esfan Daya and Joseph Jacquot and North Atlanta senior Sumner Kirsch, while Pace Academy junior Caroline Hood was chosen to the girls’ second team.
North Atlanta senior Truman Thompson was a boys’ third-team selection, while Pace Academy sophomore Zahara Bernal and North Springs senior Lottie Chappell were chosen for the girls’ third team.
