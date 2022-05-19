Four Northside boys' track and field teams were crowned state champions at the Georgia High School Association state championships, which were held at various locations May 12 through May 14.
Holy Innocents' won its' first-ever boys' track title at the Class A Private meet at McEachern High School in Powder Springs, while Westminster won the AAA championship in Carrollton, Pace Academy took the AA title in Columbus and Marist clinched the AAAA crown in Albany.
Holy Innocents' scored 68 points to edge out runner-up and local rival Whitefield Academy (64) to finish atop the A Private standings and win the first boys' track title in the program's history.
Joe Sapone led the way for Holy Innocents', winning both the 800-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 52.69 seconds and the 1,600 at 4:11.78.
The Golden Bears also won the 4x400-meter relay, with the quartet of Sapone, Robert Beck, Skyler Hall and Ryan Kelley winning with a time of 3:23.10.
"What this group did especially our seniors who lost by close to 200 points to Landmark their freshmen year at the region meet is remarkable," Holy Innocents’ coach Stephen Jayaraj said. "We needed the full commitment of coaches, athletes, parents and supporters to make this possible. To go out of A Private winning both the 4x400 and team title will stay with us for a lifetime. These kids will be remembered forever."
Mount Vernon finished 19th (10), while Atlanta International was 23rd (6).
Whitefield Academy got state titles from Brenden Vanderpool in the pole vault (15-feet-2-inches) and Taylor Wade in the 3,200 (9:37.25).
Westminster scored 89 points in the AAA team standings to finish ahead of runner-up Hart County (78) and win its second state championship in a row as well as sixth overall.
"Hart County had an extraordinary team, a balanced team," Westminster coach Gary Jones said. "But the whole concept of team that we preach so much at Westminster came to fruition."
Pennsylvania signee Matthew Fernando won both the 800 (1:54.01) and 1,600 (4:11.61) to lead Westminster, while the Wildcats won the 4x800 relay--with the foursome of Fernando, Joseph Jacquot, Willem Mandel and Jack Ramsey finishing at 8:11.71.
Pace Academy accumulated 73 points in the AA standings to place ahead of runner-up Vidalia (64) and claim its second straight state title. Lovett finished 14th (22.50).
The Knights won the 4x800 relay, with Edward Blaha, George Blaha, Robert Mallis and Grant Thompson winning with a time of 8:02.75.
Marist scored 64 points in the AAAA boys' competition to place ahead of runner-up Stephenson (59) to win its first state title since 2017 and fourth overall.
"Every single point the boys scored, just like the girls, ended up mattering and counted," Marist coach Matt McMurray said. "I’m really so proud of our coaching staff for doing what they did this whole season, getting everybody prepared and ready to have their best days on the most important day. And, I’m really proud of our student-athletes for showing up and performing with such heart and consistency."
Tommy Latham won the 3,200 with a time of 9:40.40 to lead the way for the War Eagles.
In Class AAAAAA, North Atlanta finished 16th and Riverwood 32nd, while in AAAAA, North Springs and St. Pius X tied for 21st.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.