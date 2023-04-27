A number of Northside boys’ soccer standouts were honored for their success during the 2023 season as they were selected to All-Region teams in Regions 4AAAAAA, 6AAAA, 5AAAA and 3AAAAAA.
Riverwood swept the top honors in the All-Region 4AAAAAA boys’ team, with Kelly Cooper named player of the year and Matt Taylor selected as coach of the year.
Cooper was joined on the 4AAAAAA boys’ first team by Riverwood teammates seniors Elijah Buford and Joseph Jimenez and junior Demian Sosa.
St. Pius X had seniors Carter Dixon, Julian Moran and Tomas Morales named to the 4AAAAAA boys’ first team, while Marist junior Diego Soza was the only other local first-team selection.
Class 4AAAAAA boys’ second-team selections included two St. Pius players — senior Carson Dubay and freshman Nico Maio — as well as Riverwood senior Dylan Hyman and North Atlanta senior Diego Fonseca.
Honorable mention selections to the 4AAAAAA boys’ team from Northside were four players from North Atlanta — seniors Anthony Forbes and Brent Shannon as well as sophomores Miles Glover and Servando Moreno.
Westminster led the way on the Region 6AAAA boys ’first team with five selections — seniors Noah Cooney, Preston Halford and Alex Samady, junior Timeyin Agbeyegbe and sophomore Will Stewart.
Holy Innocents’ had seniors Alex Weir and Connor Hawk players picked for the first team.
Westminster seniors Chase Roberts and Lucas Searl and junior Chad Gilbert and Holy Innocents’ senior Luca Schittone and junior Ryan Strother were 6AAAA boys’ second-team selections.
Lovett had five players chosen to the Region 5AAAA boys’ team — seniors Wesley Caldwell, Nick Carrano, Prescott Bayman and Marco Brok and junior Xavier Walsh — as well as Pace Academy junior Martin Andra-Thomas and sophomore Zachary Logan.
The 5AAAA boys’ second team included three players from Lovett — senior Bennett Cauwenberghs, junior Jackson Harlow and sophomore Hill Mauldin —along with Pace Academy senior Brian Lee.
Woodward Academy was well represented among the Region 3AAAAAA boys, with sophomore Cedric Oglesby named player of the year, junior Max Sard and sophomores Nick Parham and Walker Meacham selected to the first team and senior Jason Stoeckel, junior Duncan O’Neil and freshman Alex Clayton the second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.