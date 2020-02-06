The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state basketball playoffs are approaching with local programs vying for a spot in the postseason.
Several Class A programs punched their tickets to state at Region 5A Tournament in Atlanta. Starting with the girls’ bracket, Holy Innocents’ will be in the state playoffs following an 82-22 victory over Elite Scholars in the region semifinals Feb. 5. Omari Foote had a team-high 14 points, while Jada Farrell (13 points) and Olivia Hutcherson (11 points) also reached double figures in scoring. Farrell also grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double. Wesleyan also won its contest the same day over Eagle’s Landing Christian 71-43 to qualify for the state playoffs.
The girls’ region tournament started with Atlanta International dropping its contest to Paideia 42-41 and Mount Vernon falling to Galloway 62-42 in the second round Feb. 4. The Scots dropped their quarterfinals contest 67-41 to Trinity Christian Feb. 5.
The quarterfinals of the boys’ region tournament saw Galloway reach the state playoffs with a 56-44 victory over Drew Charter in the semifinals Feb. 5. Anthony Arrington scored a team-high 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double, and teammates Jacob Ripps and Andrew Munroe each had nine points for the Scots. The region tournament started with Atlanta International falling to Galloway 84-37 and Atlanta Classical dropping its game to Paideia 53-19 Feb. 3. Mount Vernon was defeated by Galloway 55-50, Landmark Christian fell to Wesleyan 56-43 and Holy Innocents’ fell to Trinity Christian 60-49 in the second round Feb. 4 and 5.
The Class 3A girls’ bracket will include two local teams from Region 5AAA. Westminster finished first in the regular-season standings and received an automatic bid to the state playoffs. The Wildcats defeated Stone Mountain 52-42 in the region tourney semifinals Feb. 5 to reach the finals. Pace will also be in the state playoffs after its 34-28 win over Lovett in the region tournament quarterfinals Feb. 4. The Knights fell to Cedar Grove 55-33 in the region semifinals but are still postseason-bound.
Three local boys’ teams from Region 5AAA will be in the 3A tournament. Pace finished first in the regular-season standings and defeated Cedar Grove 69-46 Feb. 5 to reach the region finals and earn a spot in the state playoffs. Westminster was the second seed in the tournament and defeated Lovett 66-54 the same day, advancing to the region finals. The Lions will also be in the state playoffs due to reaching the region tournament semifinals.
The Class 5A girls' state playoffs will feature Riverwood because it finished finishing second in the Region 6AAAAA standings. North Springs saw its season conclude with a 54-20 defeat to Banneker in the first round of the region tournament Feb. 3.
The Raiders boys' team is also in the state playoffs after a first-place finish in the regular-season standings. The Spartans dropped their first-round region tournament contest to Carver 60-29 Feb. 3.
The Class 4A girls’ state playoffs will feature Woodward, which defeated Hampton 91-19 in the quarterfinals of the Region 4AAAA tournament Feb. 4. Five War Eagles scored in double figures, led by a team-high 18 points from Sara Lewis. Zoe Scott (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Sydney Bowles (16 points, 11 rebounds) posted double-doubles for Woodward.
The War Eagles boys' team is also bound for the state playoffs after its 82-45 victory over Hampton in the region tournament quarterfinals Feb. 3, with Will Richard scoring a team-high 23 points and Emory Lanier adding 18.
The Marist girls’ team is in the Class 4A playoffs due to its first-place finish in the Region 7AAAA regular-season standings. The War Eagles boys' squad qualified for the state playoffs with a 47-39 victory over West Hall in the region tournament quarterfinals Feb. 3.
The St. Pius X girls’ team rounds out the local teams in the Class 4A brackets after finishing first in the Region 8AAAA regular-season standings.
The North Atlanta boys’ team saw its season conclude in the Region 7AAAAAA tourney quarterfinals to Cambridge 62-52 Feb. 4. The Warriors’ girls also fell to Cambridge the same day, 55-28, to conclude their campaign.
