Several local high school basketball teams will stay busy over the holiday season as they take part in holiday tournaments during the last week of December.
St. Pius X will be staying home as its boys’ and girls’ teams hosts the St. Pius X Christmas Classic Dec. 28 through Dec. 30.
In the boys’ tournament, St. Pius will be joined by three teams from North Carolina (Cardinal Newman, Charlotte Catholic, Charlotte Latin), along with Canisius of New York, St. Joseph’s of South Carolina, Christian Brothers of Tennessee and Jesuit of Louisiana.
St. Pius will be joined by Mount Vernon in the girls’ tournament. Our Lady of Mercy and Athens Academy will be the other Georgia teams in the girls’ field, along with North Carolina teams Charlotte Catholic and Charlotte Latin, St. Joseph’s of South Carolina and Archbishop Chapelle of Louisiana.
The championship games are scheduled for Dec. 30, with the girls’ championship at 5 p.m. and the boys’ final at 7 p.m.
Among the boys’ teams, three local squads — Galloway, Holy Innocents and Mount Vernon — will be participating in the Wheeler Tournament of Champions at Wheeler High School in Marietta Dec. 27 and 28.
The Wheeler Tournament of Champions features a number of the top teams from the metro Atlanta area, including last year’s Class A Private runner-up Holy Innocents as well as defending Class AAAAAA champion and host Wheeler, last season’s AAAAAA runner-up Kell and Fayette County, the AAAA runner-up from last season.
Lovett and Wesleyan will be taking part in the Hounds Holiday Hoop Classic at Pope High School in Marietta Dec. 28 through Dec. 30.
Other local boys’ teams playing in holiday tournaments are Pace Academy in the Big South Shootout at Sandy Creek High School in Tyrone Dec. 31, Riverwood in the Hoya Holiday Classic at Harrison High School in Kennesaw Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, Westminster in the Carpet Capital Classic at Christian Heritage School in Dalton Dec. 28 through Dec. 30 and Whitefield Academy in the Chuck Miller Shootout at McDonough High School Dec. 27 through Dec. 29.
On the girls’ side, Holy Innocents and Galloway will play in the Deep South Classic at Brookwood High School in Snellville Dec. 28 through Dec. 30.
Other girls’ teams playing in holiday tournaments are Pace Academy in the Campbell Holiday Classic at Campbell High School in Smyrna Dec. 28 through Dec. 30, North Atlanta in the Arlington Christian School Holiday Tournament Dec. 28 and 29 and Woodward Academy in the Big South Shootout at Sandy Creek Dec. 29.
