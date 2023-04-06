A large number of Northside basketball standouts were recognized as among the best high school players in Georgia after being selected to the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association's boys' and girls' All-State teams.
Lovett sophomore Christian Anderson, Jr. was named Class AAAA North player of the year, while Mount Vernon junior Xavier Shegog (Class A, Division I boys), St. Pius X senior Spencer Elliott (AAAAAA South boys), Galloway senior Tianna Thompson (Class A, Division I North girls and Wesleyan junior Chazidi "Chit-Chat" Wright (AAA North girls) were also chosen of players of the year in their classifications.
Pace Academy coach Sharman White was selected the Class AAAA boys coach of the year after leading the Knights to the AAAA state championship.
Three key players on Pace's AAAA state title team — junior Kyle Greene and sophomores Caleb Wilson and Eric Chatfield — were selected to the AAAA North team.
Mount Vernon players junior Dennis Scott III and senior AJ Patterson were chosen for the Class A, Division I North boys' team, while Riverwood senior Karris Bilal, Marist senior Jesse Gaines and Woodward Academy junior Brandon Peters were named to the AAAAAA South boys' team.
Westminster senior Courtney Ogden was named to the AAAA North girls' team, adding to her already impressive list of honors that includes the Gatorade Georgia girls' player of the year and the Atlanta Tipoff Club's Miss Georgia Basketball.
Joining Ogden on the AAAA North girls' team are a couple of Holy Innocents' standouts — senior Olivia Hutcherson and sophomore Hailee Swann.
A couple of key players from Galloway's Class A, Division I girls' state runner up were chosen for the Class A, Division I girls' team — senior Kailyn Fields and junior Lacy Thomas.
Riverwood senior Jada Wood, Woodward Academy senior Sara Lewis and Marist freshman Kate Harpring were selected to the AAAAAA South girls' team, while Wesleyan senior Johanna Potter was named to the AAA North girls' team.
