Northside baseball teams are entering their new season, with many hoping to take home championship titles.
Marist is aiming for a second consecutive Class AAAA state championship as the 2022 high school baseball gets underway.
All team records and state rankings were as of March 2.
The War Eagles (2-2), who enter the season ranked second in AAAA, are coming off a season in which they won their 12th state baseball title in school history with a two-game sweep of Benedictine in their best-of-three game AAAA championship series last May.
Lovett (5-2) and Wesleyan (4-2) are also striving for another shot at state titles after finishing runner-up in AA and A Private respectively.
Lovett — starting the season as the No. 2 team in AA — advanced all the way to the AA finals, where the Lions lost to Jeff Davis in a two-game sweep.
Wesleyan — the third-ranked team in A Private — finished second in its classification after falling to Mount Paran Christian 2-games-to-0 in the championship series.
St. Pius X (1-4) also has high hopes for another state title run after advancing to the AAAAA semifinals a year ago. The Golden Lions begin the 2022 season ranked third in AAAAA.
Pace Academy (7-0) appears to be a serious contender in AA as in enters the new season as the top-ranked in AA. The Knights look to go further in the state playoffs after advancing to the second round in ’22.
North Springs (5-3) is aiming for another successful season after advancing to the second round of the AAAAA playoffs last year.
A number of Northside teams are seeking to return to the state playoffs after losing in the first round in 2022, including Riverwood (2-3) and North Atlanta (4-5) in AAAAAA, Woodward Academy (6-2) in AAAAA, Westminster (1-6) in AAA and Holy Innocents’ (5-3), Mount Vernon (3-3-1) and Whitefield Academy (4-4) in A Private.
