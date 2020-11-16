Several local schools had student-athletes who signed with the colleges of their choice during the NCAA’s early signing day Nov. 11.
Some schools hosted in-person signing ceremonies and others held them virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are the local schools’ signees, based on information provided by each school:
♦ Galloway: Jada Ryce (East Tennessee State University, women’s basketball)
♦ Holy Innocents’: Caroline Belisle and Rachel Suttle (University of Georgia, women’s soccer), J.D. Bogart (Bradley University, baseball), Michael Zarrillo (Lafayette College, baseball), Annie Parker (Cornell University, women’s lacrosse) and Paige Collins (Georgia Southern, women’s volleyball)
♦ Holy Spirit Prep: Natalie Olsen (Northeastern University, women’s soccer)
♦ Lovett: Avery Bargeron (Auburn University, women’s swimming), Chandler Kenny (University of Georgia, women’s soccer), Ryan Mutombo (Georgetown University, men’s basketball) and Andrew Pinkston (Northwestern University, baseball)
♦ St. Pius X: Isabelle Lee (High Point University, women’s soccer), Renee Lyles (Clemson University, women’s soccer) and Henry Halloran (Villanova University, men’s swimming)
♦ Westminster: Madeline Simpson (University of Virginia, women’s soccer), Ellie Gilbert (University of Georgia, women’s soccer), Chase Curry (Pepperdine University, beach volleyball), Mary Emily Morgan (Wofford College, women’s volleyball) and Kennedy Walker (Boston University, rowing)
The Neighbor has contacted other schools about their possible early signees and is awaiting their responses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.